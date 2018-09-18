Modi in Varanasi: PM’s Rs 557 cr development push ahead of 2019 Lok Sabha polls, vows to make Kashi a world-class city

Modi in Varanasi LIVE Updates: Kashi to become medical hub soon, says PM

Modi rally in Varanasi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today laid the foundation stone of projects worth Rs 557 crore in his parliamentary constituency Varanasi. Today is the second and final day of his two-day visit to Varanasi. Modi arrived here last evening to celebrate his 68th birthday. Upon his arrival at the DLW guest house, he met children and later visited the Kashi Vishwanath temple on the bank of river Ganga. The visit comes just a few months ahead of the general elections. Modi has been touring the state frequently for the last few months. The latest visit is seen as an attempt of the BJP to reach out to the mass in the Purvanchal part of the state which also includes a few districts of the south Bihar.

The Prime Minister also addressed a rally here. He said that the city has changed for good in the last four years and the work that has been done is clearly visible. “The bid to make the city modern has been done while preserving the age old identity of the city,” he said. He also took a jibe at previous governments. He said that Varanasi had been left to the mercy of Lord Shiva under past regimes.

“Projects worth Rs 550 crore have either been dedicated to the public or foundation stones have been laid today. This development work not only covers Varanasi but adjoining areas as well,” Modi said.