Modi in Varanasi: PM’s Rs 557 cr development push ahead of 2019 Lok Sabha polls, vows to make Kashi a world-class city

Modi rally in Varanasi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today laid the foundation stone of projects worth Rs 557 crore in his parliamentary constituency Varanasi. Today is the second and final day of his two-day visit to Varanasi. Modi arrived here last evening to celebrate his 68th birthday. Upon his arrival at the DLW guest house, he met children and later visited the Kashi Vishwanath temple on the bank of river Ganga. The visit comes just a few months ahead of the general elections. Modi has been touring the state frequently for the last few months. The latest visit is seen as an attempt of the BJP to reach out to the mass in the Purvanchal part of the state which also includes a few districts of the south Bihar.
The Prime Minister also addressed a rally here. He said that the city has changed for good in the last four years and the work that has been done is clearly visible. “The bid to make the city modern has been done while preserving the age old identity of the city,” he said. He also took a jibe at previous governments. He said that Varanasi had been left to the mercy of Lord Shiva under past regimes.
“Projects worth Rs 550 crore have either been dedicated to the public or foundation stones have been laid today. This development work not only covers Varanasi but adjoining areas as well,” Modi said.
PM Modi also spoke on the cleanness of the rive Ganga. He said that efforts are underway to clean the rive Ganga. “Efforts are being made to clean river Ganga from Gangotri to Ganga Sagar. Till now, schemes worth Rs 21,000 crore approximately have been approved towards cleaning of river Ganga,” he said.
In terms of medical facilities, he said that government is working towards making make Varanasi a medical hub in the country. He said that several projects have been launched any many more are underway to improve the health services in Kashi.
Modi said that Varanasi and adjoining areas have witnessed sea change in matters of development in past four years. Drinking water facilities have improved. Road connectivity in the nearby villages have also improved. He said that efforts are underway to improve the life of people.
Prime Minister said that the number of air passengers have increased drastically in Varanasi. He assured that the city will be well connected via road, rail, air air. He said that his government started several new trains from Varanasi to link other places. He also said the condition of roads leading to the airport have improved.
The projects inaugurated include Integrated Power Development Scheme (IPDS) for Puraani Kashi and Atal Incubation Centre at Banaras Hindu University (BHU). Among the projects for which the foundation stones were laid was the Regional Ophthalmology Centre at BHU.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi also attacked the previous Samajwadi Party government for not giving priority to address the problems of people. He accused the SP government of not clearing the files and thus make people suffer due to their wrongdoings. He said that scenario has changed in Kashi after the BJP formed government at the Centre and in Lucknow as well.
Prime Minister said that the electrification works done by his government will not help only the people of Varanasi but also the nearby villages. He said that the undergroudwork of speading electric wires are underway and it will be expanded to other parts of the city. He also said that the LED bulbs distributed by the government have reduced the power bill of people.
Prime Minister said that his government is working to bring change in Kashi by preserving its culture.
PM Modi is currently addressing a rally at the BHU after laying down the foundation stone of development projects. Addressing the gathering here, the PM said that he committed to change and development. "Today projects worth more than Rs 500 crore were launched and foundation stone of many projects have been laid down. These developments will also help the neighbouring villages."
Prime Minister Narendra Modi who is on a two-day visit to his parliamentary constituency Varanasi, today laid down the foundation stone of development projects worth Rs 557 crore. Uttar pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and BJP state president Mahendra Nath Pandey were present on the stage.