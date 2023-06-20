Ahead of his first state visit to the United States, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that India deserves a much higher, deeper and wider profile and role as he called for changes to the United Nations and other international organisations to adapt them for an increasingly multipolar world order, and sought to portray New Delhi as the natural leader of the global South.

The Prime Minister, who left for Washington Tuesday morning from New Delhi, spoke of an “unprecedented trust” between the leaders of the U.S. and India in an interview to the Wall Street Journal. A slew of defence deals including the manufacture of jet-fighter engines in India to power advanced light combat aircraft and the purchase of high-altitude armed Predator drones from the U.S. are expected during the visit.

Top quotes from PM Modi’s interview with the Wall Street Journal:

“India deserves a much higher, deeper and wider profile and role”

The Prime Minister advocated in favour of a greater role for India in global politics and contributions to the world economy. The country’s time has come, was the overall message by the PM, the WSJ reported, adding that he sought to portray New Delhi as the natural leader of the global South, in sync with and able to give voice to developing countries’ long-neglected aspirations.

“India not only tolerates but celebrates diversity”

“For thousands of years, India has been the land where people of all faiths and beliefs have found the freedom to coexist peacefully and prosper,” the Prime Minister said. “You will find people of every faith in the world living in harmony in India,” he added.

“Unprecedented trust between leaders of US and India”

The Prime Minister said that there is “an unprecedented trust” between the leaders of the two countries. The Prime Minister also hailed the growing defense cooperation between the two countries as “an important pillar of our partnership,” which extends to trade, technology and energy.

“India gaining its rightful position in the world”

“Let me be clear that we do not see India as supplanting any country. We see this process as India gaining its rightful position in the world,” Modi said, referring to the potential gains for India as multinationals look to diversify manufacturing and supply chains in an era of geopolitical tension. “The world today is more interconnected and interdependent than ever before. To create resilience, there should be more diversification in supply chains,” he added.

“India fully prepared, and committed to protect its sovereignty and dignity”

“For normal bilateral ties with China, peace and tranquility in the border areas is essential,” Modi said. “We have a core belief in respecting sovereignty and territorial integrity, observing the rule of law and peaceful resolution of differences and disputes. At the same time, India is fully prepared and committed to protect its sovereignty and dignity,” the Prime Minister said referring to rising border tensions with China along the Line of Actual Control.

“Disputes should be resolved with diplomacy and dialogue, not war”

“Some people say that we are neutral. But we are not neutral. We are on the side of peace,” the Prime Minister said referring to the Ukraine conflict. “All countries should respect international law and the sovereignty of countries… Disputes should be resolved with diplomacy and dialogue, not war,” Modi said.

“World has full confidence that India’s topmost priority is peace”

PM Modi dismissed the criticism of the government for not taking a more forceful stance against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. “I don’t think this type of perception is widespread in the U.S.,” he said. “I think India’s position is well known and well understood in the entire world. The world has full confidence that India’s topmost priority is peace.”

“India will do whatever it can to end conflict”

The Prime Minister said that he has spoken several times to Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. “India will do whatever it can and supports all genuine efforts to bring an end to the conflict and ensure enduring peace and stability,” he said.

“Global institutions such as UN must change”

Global institutions such as the U.N. must change, PM Modi said, as he sought to link many of the world’s problems, including terrorism, proxy wars and expansionism, to a failure of global institutions created during the Cold War to adapt. “Look at the membership of key institutions—does it truly represent the voice of democratic values?” he said. “A place like Africa—does it have a voice? India has such a huge population and is a bright spot in the global economy, but is it present?”

“There has to be an evaluation of the current membership of the UNSC”

Signalling India’s desire to be on the U.N. Security Council, PM Modi pointed to India’s role as a contributor of troops for peacekeeping operations around the world. “There has to be an evaluation of the current membership of the council and the world should be asked if it wants India to be there.”

“I present my country to the world as my country is, and myself, as I am”

The Prime Minister said that the attributes and traditions of India inspire his conduct and thinking. “I am the first prime minister to be born in free India. And that’s why my thought process, my conduct, what I say and do, is inspired and influenced by my country’s attributes and traditions. I derive my strength from it.”

“I present my country to the world as my country is, and myself, as I am,” he said.