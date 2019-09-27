Modi UNGA speech today: Stage set for PM’s faceoff with Imran Khan, terrorism and development likely to be key focus areas

Imran Khan has been unsuccessfully trying to internationalise the abrogation of Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir. (File Photo/MEA)

PM Modi UNGA speech: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to address the 74th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York today where the stage is set for a clash between India and Pakistan amid rising tensions over the Kashmir issue. While PM Modi’s speech, scheduled for around 7 pm (India time) is likely to focus on Pakistan-sponsored terrorism and India’s stand on Article 370 abrogation, among other things, Pakistan PM Imran Khan will make a last-ditch effort to get global traction on the Kashmir issue when he addresses the assembly shortly after.

Imran Khan has been unsuccessfully trying to internationalise the Indian government’s decision of scrapping Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcation of the state into two Union Territories by alleging human rights violations. India has assertively made it clear that abrogating Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir was an internal issue which does not require any meddling by the world community.

The worn relationship between India and Pakistan was also showcased at the SAARC meeting in New York a day before the UNGA meet. Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi refused to attend the opening statement made by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

“Ours is really not just a story of missed opportunities but also of deliberate obstacles. Terrorism is among them. In our view, elimination of terrorism in all its forms is a precondition not only for fruitful cooperation but also for the very survival of our region itself,” Jaishankar said in a tweet soon after his SAARC speech making it clear that any dialogue between India and Pakistan can only be possible if the Islamabad stops peddling terror.

The address by the two premiers come amid rising hostility between the neighbours and their attempts to ensure global support on their stand. Earlier during his bilateral meeting with PM Modi, US President Donald Trump had said that he (Modi) was capable of addressing the issue of terrorism emanating from Pakistan. “The Prime Minister (PM Modi) will take care of it,” Trump said while responding to a question about Imran Khan’s remark admitting that Pakistan’s ISI trained al-Qaeda.