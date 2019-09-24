Modi-Trump meeting Live: Trade talks, Pakistan likely to dominate agenda

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump will hold a bilateral meeting at New York on Tuesday. The meeting comes just two days after the two leaders addressed the Indian-American community in Houston. The meeting will take place at 9.45pm (IST) on the sidelines of the 74th session of the UN General Assembly. Trump is currently addressing the UN General debate.
Indian officials haven’t released details about what the agenda of the meeting would be, but India-US trade talks and Pakistan are expected to dominate the talks. India and the US are likely to issue a document titled ‘Indo-US shared vision: near-future outcomes’ after the bilateral meeting, reported the Indian Express. The document could address outstanding trade and economic issues between the two nations.
US President Donald Trump on Tuesday said that the sovereignty and security of all nations is threatened by uncontrolled migration and loose border controls. He defended his tough immigration policies and said that other nations have an absolute right to follow suit.
Donald Trump on Tuesday urged world leaders to prioritise their own nations and focus on one-on-one trade deals. "The future does not belong to globalists. The future belongs to patriots. The future belongs to strong, independent nations," the US President said during his address at the UN General Assembly.
Speaking to journalists on the sidelines of the 74th UN General Assembly, Donald Trump said that he was willing to help India and Pakistan, but that they must both want it.