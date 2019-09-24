Modi-Trump meeting Live: Trade talks, Pakistan likely to dominate agenda

  1. Home
Updated:Sep 24, 2019 9:20:49 pm

India and the US are likely to issue a document titled 'Indo-US shared vision: near-future outcomes' after the meeting between PM Modi and Donald Trump. The document could address outstanding trade and economic issues between the two nations. 

Modi TrumpPrime Minister Narendra Modi and President Donald Trump walk the perimeter of the arena floor to greet attendants after Modi’s speech during the ‘Howdy Modi’ event. (PTI Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump will hold a bilateral meeting at New York on Tuesday. The meeting comes just two days after the two leaders addressed the Indian-American community in Houston. The meeting will take place at 9.45pm (IST) on the sidelines of the 74th session of the UN General Assembly. Trump is currently addressing the UN General debate.

Indian officials haven’t released details about what the agenda of the meeting would be, but India-US trade talks and Pakistan are expected to dominate the talks. India and the US are likely to issue a document titled ‘Indo-US shared vision: near-future outcomes’ after the bilateral meeting, reported the Indian Express. The document could address outstanding trade and economic issues between the two nations.

Live Blog

Modi and Trump bilateral meeting live updates

Highlights

    21:20 (IST)24 Sep 2019
    Trump defends his tough immigration policies

    US President Donald Trump on Tuesday said that the sovereignty and security of all nations is threatened by uncontrolled migration and loose border controls. He defended his tough immigration policies and said that other nations have an absolute right to follow suit.

    20:50 (IST)24 Sep 2019
    Trump attacks globalism, says future belongs to patriots

    Donald Trump on Tuesday urged world leaders to prioritise their own nations and focus on one-on-one trade deals. "The future does not belong to globalists. The future belongs to patriots. The future belongs to strong, independent nations," the US President said during his address at the UN General Assembly.

    20:26 (IST)24 Sep 2019
    Willing to help India, Pakistan if they both want it: Donald Trump

    Speaking to journalists on the sidelines of the 74th UN General Assembly, Donald Trump said that he was willing to help India and Pakistan, but that they must both want it.

    Houston: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses at the 'Howdy Modi' event, in Houston, USA, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019. US President Donald Trump is also seen. (PIB/PTI Photo)
    (PTI9_23_2019_000016A)    Modi and Trump addressed the mega Indian community together during the 'Howdy Modi' event in Houston on Sunday night. The two leaders displayed a close friendship and a common vision on fighting terrorism. Referring to Pakistan, PM Modi said that India's decision to scrap Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir was causing trouble to those who cannot handle their country. Modi also called for a 'decisive battle' against terrorism.
