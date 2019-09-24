Modi-Trump meeting Live: Trade talks, Pakistan likely to dominate agenda

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Donald Trump walk the perimeter of the arena floor to greet attendants after Modi’s speech during the ‘Howdy Modi’ event. (PTI Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump will hold a bilateral meeting at New York on Tuesday. The meeting comes just two days after the two leaders addressed the Indian-American community in Houston. The meeting will take place at 9.45pm (IST) on the sidelines of the 74th session of the UN General Assembly. Trump is currently addressing the UN General debate.

Indian officials haven’t released details about what the agenda of the meeting would be, but India-US trade talks and Pakistan are expected to dominate the talks. India and the US are likely to issue a document titled ‘Indo-US shared vision: near-future outcomes’ after the bilateral meeting, reported the Indian Express. The document could address outstanding trade and economic issues between the two nations.

