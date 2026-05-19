The NITI Aayog Governing Council, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is set to meet on June 11 to draw up a road map for strengthening India’s human capital through reforms in education, skilling and future-ready employment, while advancing the broader vision of Atma-nirbhar Bharat, sources said.

The meeting, which will be attended by chief ministers and lieutenant governors, is expected to focus on how investments in knowledge, health, skills and institutional capacity can support long-term economic growth. Policymakers believe India’s large working-age population presents a significant opportunity that must be supported through coordinated action between the Centre and states.

According to officials, discussions are likely to centre on modernising education systems, expanding skilling programmes and aligning workforce capabilities with the changing needs of industry and technology-driven sectors. Greater coordination among ministries dealing with education, skill development, youth affairs, health and ayush is expected to be emphasised to improve implementation and avoid duplication of efforts.

A major focus area will also be strengthening domestic manufacturing capabilities under the Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative. The Centre and states may jointly identify sectors and products where local manufacturing can be scaled up to reduce import dependence. Deliberations are also expected on improving product quality through the “Zero Effect, Zero Defect” framework, which seeks to ensure globally competitive manufacturing with minimal environmental impact.

Officials said the meeting may also push states and Union Territories to prepare structured capacity-building plans in consultation with the Capacity Building Commission to improve governance and administrative efficiency.

The growing role of artificial intelligence in governance, along with the need to strengthen cybersecurity systems, is also expected to feature prominently in the discussions. Policymakers are likely to stress outcome-based governance, faster service delivery, deregulation and wider use of technology platforms such as AgriStack.

The deliberations are expected to reinforce cooperative federalism by encouraging states to share and replicate best practices, while ensuring measurable and time-bound progress towards the goal of a developed India.