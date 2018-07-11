Modi tells Punjab farmers – ‘Makki di roti, sarson da saag’ state’s gift to the world

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today accused the erstwhile Congress-led government of being insensitive towards the cause of farmers in Punjab’s Malout in Muktsar district. Modi said that the Congress party never thought of the betterment of farmers as he questioned why the ‘Congress made empty promises to the farmers for the last 70 years’ and accused them of spreading misinformation.

“I know why for years you could fetch only 10 per cent profit on the cost of inputs incurred by you. I know what was the interest behind this. Farmers are soul of our nation, they are our ‘annadata’, but the Congress always betrayed them and told lies to them…. The Congress used them as vote bank,” the PM added.

“My dear farmer brothers and sisters, you have always worked very hard irrespective of whatever the situation may have been. You have toiled very hard, but despite so much hard work, your life, which should have been happy, was of despair and despondency for decades,” the Prime Minister said.

“The reason for this was that over the past 70 years, for most of this period the party to which farmers gave responsibility to improve their living standard, did not give respect to farmer or the hard work put in by them. Only promises were made to the farmers and if they (Congress) had any worry, 70 years history says this, it was only for one particular family and how to make them comfortable. Now they are spreading misinformation,” he said while addressing the “Kisan Kalyan Rally” (farmers’ welfare rally) which was attended by a host of leaders from the SAD and the BJP including Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar, former Punjab CM Parkash Singh Badal, SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal, Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal.

Reaching out to farmers, the PM said that his government is committed to serve them has decided to increase the MSP by 1.5 times of the production cost. Modi said that his government is trying to end the plight of farmers.

“Makki di roti aur sarson da saag is Punjab’s gift to the world. You have given this to the world and we are here to ensure that you get your due,” Modi told the gathering of farmers.

“The BJP government has given farmers their due rights,” he said, reasserting the government’s measures to ensure the farmers get a fair price for their produce.

“My government fulfilled the promise of MSP. We have made it possible to ensure farmers get 1.5 time MSP of the production cost,” he added.

Modi further said that the day the government decided to increase the MSP, a major concern of the farmers’ was addressed. “They (farmers) are today assured that they will get correct price for their hard work and produce,” he said.

“During the past four years, the way you have been filling granaries with record production, I bow before you. Be it wheat, paddy, cotton, sugar or pulses, all previous records are bring broken. Even now, new records would be set, this is being predicted,” he said while addressing the farmers who had gathered here from different parts of Punjab and neighbouring Haryana and Rajasthan.

He also said that the BJP government is working towards increasing farmers’ income. “My government is committed to double the income farmers’ by 2022.”