Modi swearing-in: About 8,000 guests to attend ceremony; special ‘Dal Raisina’ to be served

By: |
Published: May 29, 2019 8:16:36 PM

President of Myanmar U Win Myint and Bhutanese Prime Minister Lotay Tshering have also confirmed their attendance at the event.

Leaders of all BIMSTEC countries have confirmed their participation in the prime minister?s swearing-in ceremony.
A highest ever 8,000 guests, including VVIPs, will attend the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his council of ministers Thursday.

Rashtrapati Bhavan kitchen’s speciality ‘Dal Raisina’ will be served to foreign delegates in a dinner to be hosted by President Ram Nath Kovind to dignitaries after the function.

The swearing-in ceremony will be of about 90 minutes and after that a dinner will be served to around 40 dignitaries, including Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and the prime minister, besides leaders of all BIMSTEC countries, Rashtrapati Bhavan spokesperson Ashok Malik said Wednesday.

“This is for the first time that 8,000 guests will be attending the swearing-in ceremony that will be held from 7 pm to 8.30 pm  on Thursday,” Mailk said.

He said it will be the biggest event held in Rashtrapati Bhavan.

About 4,500-5,000 guests have attended such ceremonies earlier.

There will be light snacks for the guests attending the swearing-in ceremony like ‘Paneer Tikka’, the official said.

“There will be a dinner which will be hosted by the president for about 40 guests. It will begin at 9 pm,” Malik said.

One of the key dishes ‘Dal Raisina’ will be served in the dinner, he told PTI.

“Dal Raisina, a speciality of Rashtrapati Bhavan’s kitchen, is cooked for about 48 hours. Its main ingredients are brought from Lucknow.

“The preparation of Dal Raisina started Tuesday,” the spokesperson said.

Leaders of all BIMSTEC countries have confirmed their participation in the prime minister’s swearing-in ceremony.

Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Kumar Jugnauth and Kyrgyz President Sooronbay Jeenbekov have confirmed their participation at the event.

President of Bangladesh Abdul Hamid, Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena, and Prime Minister of Nepal K P Sharma Oli have confirmed their participation at the ceremony.

President of Myanmar U Win Myint and Bhutanese Prime Minister Lotay Tshering have also confirmed their attendance at the event.

From Thailand, its Special Envoy Grisada Boonrach will represent the country at the ceremony.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi, besides former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh will also attend the event, party sources said.

Follow financialexpress.com for all news and analysis on the Lok Sabha Elections 2019. Check Lok Sabha election 2019 schedule, Lok Sabha Constituency Details and updates on campaigning by Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi. Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Modi swearing-in: About 8,000 guests to attend ceremony; special ‘Dal Raisina’ to be served
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

Modi's win to push reforms, but these economic challenges must be tackled, no matter who wins polls
Modi's win to push reforms, but these economic challenges must be tackled, no matter who wins polls
World’s top 10 fastest growing cities are all from India; check which cities made it to Oxford list
World’s top 10 fastest growing cities are all from India; check which cities made it to Oxford list
Your rice may not come from one of top 10 producing states if govt’s first-of-a-kind plan works
Your rice may not come from one of top 10 producing states if govt’s first-of-a-kind plan works
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition