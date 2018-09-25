Modi stood by Manmohan when Nawaz called him ‘dehati aurat’, Congress claps when Pakistan attacks PM: Ram Madhav

ram madhav, ram madhav slams congress, congress, ram madhav, ram madhav

Senior BJP leader Ram Madhav on Tuesday attacked Congress saying party “clapped” when Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan criticised PM Narendra Modi. Madhav recalled the incident when former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif had called ex-PM Manmohan Singh a ‘Dehati aurat’ and Modi, serving as Gujarat’s chief minister, stood by his side.

“Congress clapped when Imran Khan criticized PM Modi… while when Nawaz Sharif called Dr Manmohan Singh a ‘dehati aurat’, we including Modi ji stood in support of PM,” Madhav was quoted as saying by ANI.

He further said BJP has the idea of ‘undivided Bharat’ in imbibed its DNA. “No matter how much one tries, we will not even give away an inch of the Kashmir, we are ready to fight terrorism for the next 50 years.

(Hum is vichardhara ke log hain ki jinke DNA mein akhand Bharat hai. Koi kitna bhi prayatan kare, ek inch Kashmir ki zameen nahi denge, 50 saal tak aantankwad se ladne ko taiyar hain)

Madhav was speaking at Deen Dayal Smriti Vyakhyan programme in Rajasthan’s Jaipur.

The BJP has been targetting Congress chief Rahul Gandhi ever since Khan criticised Modi after the cancellation of talks between two nations.

“Disappointed at the arrogant & negative response by India to my call for resumption of the peace dialogue” Khan had said. “However, all my life I have come across small men occupying big offices who do not have the vision to see the larger picture,” he had added.