‘Modi stabbed farmers in the back because he is Hindutvavadi’: Rahul Gandhi’s ‘sattagraha’ attack on govt

Launching a stinging attack on the Narendra Modi government, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday said that Hindu and ‘Hindutvavadi’ were two different terms and that the country was of Hindus and Hindutvavadis. He further said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi “stabbed farmers in the back, not in the chest” because he is a ‘Hindutvavadi’.

Gandhi’s attack on PM Modi was in reference to the year-long protests by farmers against the Centre’s three contentious farm laws, which have now been repealed by the government through a bill in the Parliament.

“What is the battle before the country today? There is a collision of two words in the politics of the country today. One word Hindu and the other word Hindutva. This is not the same thing. There are two different words and have different meanings. I am a Hindu and not a Hindutvadi. The difference between Hindu and Hindutvadi is that Hindu searches for truth, it is called satyagraha but Hindutvadi searches for power (satta) and it is called as Sattagraha,” he said while addressing the ‘Mehngai Hatao Maha Rally’ in Jaipur.

“Mahatma Gandhi searched for the truth, Nathuram Godse pumped three bullets into him. He was a Hindutvavadi,” he added.

#WATCH | Hindutvavadis spend their entire life in search of power. They want nothing but power & can do anything for it. They follow the path of 'Sattagrah', not 'Satyagrah'. This country is of Hindus, not of Hindutvavadis: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi at party rally in Jaipur pic.twitter.com/qLpEJiB8Lf — ANI (@ANI) December 12, 2021

Alleging that Modi and his “3-4 industrialist friends” ruined the country in the last seven years, Gandhi said: “Today one per cent of the population of India has 33 per cent wealth in their hands. 10 per cent of the population has 65 per cent of the money in their hands. And the poorest 50 per cent of the population has only 6 per cent of the money in their hands.”

Meanwhile, Priyanka Gandhi charged that the BJP government is selling what her party built in 70 years. Gandhi alleged that the government is working for select industrialist friends instead of working for the good of the people and farmers of the country.

She said that when elections come, BJP leaders talk of China or other countries, casteism, communalism but not about the struggles of the people.