‘Modi should win 2019 to pull country out of pit’: Kangana Ranaut bats for prime minister

Kangana Ranaut with PM Narendra Modi (Twitter)

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut praised Prime minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, saying he is the “rightful leader of the democracy,” and he deserves to come in power again in the upcoming 2019 Lok Sabha elections. She also attended the screening of the short film ‘Chalo Jeete Hain’ directed by Mangesh Hadawale, which is reportedly based on a party of the life of the prime minister and revolves around a boy named ‘Naru’.

The National Award winner said, “The film has been made beautifully. It shows how Prime Minister Modi is a sensitive child went through such extreme circumstances. But I feel this film is not about him. Rather it is about us – how the society needs to be together to rise. This film is just a small part of his life,” reported ANI. When was asked about her view on who should win 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Kangana said, “He is the most deserving candidate. It’s not like he has reached this place because of his mother and father. He is the rightful leader of the democracy. We have voted him as our Prime Minister. This cannot be taken away from him. This is his well-deserved place which he has earned after sheer hard work. So, there shouldn’t be any doubt about his credibility as a Prime Minister.”

“Yes, he should come to power next year as 5 years are not enough to pull a country out of the pit,” she added.

The movie ‘Chalo Jeete Hain’ was screened at both Rashtrapati Bhawan auditorium and Rajya Sabha secretariat last week, and earned a lot of praise from ministers and the president and the vice-president.

The story is based on a young boy, who goes on asking his parents and others the meaning of the phrase, “a winner is one who lives for others.” The young boy is believed to be Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as the protagonist can also be seen selling tea at a railway station and is deeply influenced by Swami Vivekananda’s teachings. However, no one, including the director, mentions Modi directly.