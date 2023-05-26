Modi should return as the PM in 2024, says head priest of Madurai Adheenam, who will present the ‘Sengol’

The head priest of Madurai Adheenam, Sri Harihara Desika Swamigal who will be presenting the ‘Sengol’ to Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the inauguration of the new parliament building, said that the PM should return to power in 2024.

The historic sceptre, which was received by Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru on August 14, 1947, to represent the symbol of the transfer of power from the Britishers to India, will be presented to the PM during the inauguration by the 293rd head priest of Madurai Adheenam.

Also Read New Parliament building: Special Rs 75 coin to be launched to mark inauguration day

“PM Modi is a leader who got global appreciation. He is doing good things for people. Again in 2024 he has to become PM and should guide people. We are all so proud as world leaders are appreciating our PM Modi,” he said while talking to ANI.

“I will be meeting PM Modi and presenting the ‘Sengol’ to him on the inauguration of the new Parliament building,” he added.

Meanwhile, Vummidi Sudhakar, chairman of Vummidi Bangaru Jewellers which made historic sceptre told ANI, “We’re the makers of the ‘Sengol’. It took us a month’s time to make it. It is silver and gold plated. I was 14 years at that time…we’re grateful to PM Modi”.

Also Read PM Modi to inaugurate new Parliament Building: Key details of this infra marvel

The ‘Sengol’ from 1947 will be installed by the PM in the Lok Sabha, near the Speaker’s podium.

The new Parliament building will be inaugurated by PM Modi on May 28. The function will begin at 12 PM, and is expected to be over by 1: 30 PM. The building will have space for 888 members in the Lok Sabha and 384 in the Rajya Sabha. The joint session of both the Houses will be held in the Lok Sabha chamber.