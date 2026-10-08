Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday called for a global mechanism to prevent cyber fraud and deepfakes before they reach users, saying governments, technology companies, telecom operators and financial institutions must work together to tackle threats that increasingly cross national borders.

“Technology achieves scale only when it gains trust,” Modi said while addressing the India Mobile Congress 2026. Cyber fraud and cyber crimes do not respect borders, he said, pointing to situations where a person sitting in one country can use another country to commit a crime in a third.

“We are also seeing what a big challenge deepfakes have become,” Modi said, urging countries to work towards a global framework to address such emerging threats. He specifically called on the GSMA and telecom operators worldwide to help create a mechanism that can stop fraud before it reaches people.

Modi said strengthening security around telecom and digital technologies was critical as mobile phones had evolved from communication devices into key tools for governance and delivery of public services. For ordinary users, he said, digital trust meant knowing who was calling, whether a message was genuine, whether a payment was safe and whether personal data was secure.

India had gained considerable experience in tackling cyber fraud and was ready to share its learnings with other countries, he said. The Prime Minister also highlighted the need to strengthen phone and network security as digital services expand and become more deeply integrated into everyday life.

Highlighting India’s progress in telecom, Modi said 5G connectivity had now reached every district, with more than 550,000 base stations operating across the country. Mobile internet speeds have increased tenfold compared with 2022, he said, when 5G was launched from the India Mobile Congress platform.

Modi also cited India’s digital public infrastructure as an example of technology being used to improve governance. Direct benefit transfer has enabled nearly Rs 50 lakh crore to be transferred directly to beneficiaries’ mobile-linked bank accounts, while nearly Rs 5 lakh crore that could have gone into leakages has been saved, he said.

ALSO READ How will GIS mapping finally end delays in Delhi’s property regularisation

Modi said the country was moving from being a consumer of telecom technology to becoming a creator, with a greater focus on designing products and owning technology and intellectual property. He also highlighted the Telecommunications Act and efforts to rationalise structural burdens such as adjusted gross revenue and bank guarantees.

Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, who was present at the event, said the telecom sector was entering a new phase of growth, with India strengthening its digital infrastructure and positioning itself as a hub for next-generation technologies.