Modi says recovery of huge cash from Kanpur businessman exposed Samajwadi Party’s ‘true face’, Akhilesh hits back

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that the recovery of a huge amount of cash from the house of Kanpur businessman Piyush Jain in a raid by taxation agencies showed the “true face” of the Samajwadi Party.

Addressing a public gathering after inaugurating the completed section of the Kanpur Metro Rail Project, the prime minister said that the erstwhile governments in Uttar Pradesh used to think they had won lottery to loot state for five years.

#WATCH Briefcases full of cash were recovered a few days back, whether this is also their (opposition) work, and if now they will take credit or not? The fragrance of corruption that was spread before 2017 in the entire state is again in front of the people pic.twitter.com/v3wKS3Cnnh — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) December 28, 2021

Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav categorically denied any links between his party and Kanpur-based perfume trader Piyush Jain, and mockingly said the BJP got “its own businessman” raided “by mistake”. He also said the CDR (call detail record) of the businessman’s phone would reveal the names of several BJP leaders who were in touch with him.

“By mistake, the BJP got its own businessman raided. Instead of SP leader Pushpraj Jain, it got Piyush Jain raided,” Yadav told reporters before the start of the “Samajwadi Rath Yatra”.

Earlier today, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that the recovery of the huge cash from the businessman has revealed why the SP and BSP leaders were scared of the 2016 demonetisation by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“I had heard, seen and thought that the goddess Laxmi visits us on Deepawali. But these sinners had imprisoned (the goddess) in walls. Didn’t you see in Samajwadi Party leaders’ houses with goddess Laxmi emerging from their walls?” Adityanath told the rally.

“Bundle of notes, uncountable bundles of notes, (are) still being counted for the third day with the people counting them (having got) exhausted,” the chief minister said, referring to the recovery of bundles of currency notes in raids by the taxation sleuths at Jain’s house in Kanpur.

“Brothers and sisters, now you would have understood why the Bua and Babua had been opposing demonetisation,” the chief minister said, apparently referring to BSP supremo Mayawati as ‘Bua’ and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav as ‘Babua’.

The chief minister made the remarks in his Sitapur rally, shortly before the Union Finance Ministry gave details of the recent searches on perfume trader Piyush Jain’s house in Kanpur from where GST officers had seized more than Rs 177 crore unaccounted cash from his house.

The searches going on since December 22, which resulted in Jain’s arrest, also included those at the trader’s residential and factory premises in Kannauj, where about Rs 17 crore in cash, 23 kg of gold and 600 kg of sandalwood oil with a market value of about Rs 6 crore were recovered, the ministry said in a release. Further searches are underway at Jain’s residential and factory premises in Kannauj.