Modi rally today LIVE: PM in Ranchi on daylong visit, slew of announcements for farmers on the cards

Modi in Ranchi: PM to inaugurate new Jharkhand Vidhan Sabha building, launch pension schemes for farmers

Modi rally live: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a daylong visit to Ranchi today where he is scheduled to inaugurate the new Jharkhand Assembly building and a multi-modal terminal at Sahibganj. Besides, he will also dedicate to the nation an ambitious pension scheme for the farmers. Under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Mandhan Yojana, farmers between 18 and 40 years of age will get Rs 3,000 monthly pension after 60 years of age. PM Modi will also launch the Pradhan Mantri Laghu Vyaparik Mandhan Yojana and Swarojgar pension schemes under which beneficiaries between 18 and 40 years will get Rs 3,000 per month after 60 years of age.

The Prime Minister’s visit comes just ahead of the announcement of the schedule for the Assembly elections. The state will go to polls in October-November. Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das and Governor Draupadi Murmu will share the stage with PM Modi at Prabhat Tara Ground. The multi-modal terminal at Sahibganj was built by Inland Waterways Authority of India on Ganga. It will have a cargo storing capacity of 30 lakh tonne per year, a stockyard and parking and berthing space for two vessels, a PTI report said.

Read More