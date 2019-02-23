Modi rally today in Rajasthan LIVE: Prime Minister to visit Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj tomorrow

Modi rally today in Rajasthan LIVE: Prime Minister to address BJP’s ‘Vijay Sankalp Sabha’ in Tonk

Modi election rally in Rajasthan LIVE Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a mega BJP rally in Tonk of Rajasthan today. This is his first visit to the state after Assembly polls in December last year when the Congress dethrined the BJP.

A local BJP said that party-level preparations for the rally have been completed. The party has claimed that over one lakh people will attend the Prime Minister’s rally.

With this, the Prime Minister will launch the BJP’s election campaign for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. Rajasthan sends 25 MPs to the Lok Sabha. In the previous general election held in 2014, the BJP had won all seats while Congress drew blank.

The BJP is expecting to repeat its 2014 show in the state this time as well and planned extensively to garner public support. BJP president Amit Shah had on February 18 visited Jaipur where he met party workers and reviews the preparations for the polls.