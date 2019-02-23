Modi rally today in Rajasthan LIVE: Prime Minister to visit Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj tomorrow

Modi election rally in Rajasthan LIVE Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a mega BJP rally in Tonk of Rajasthan today. This is his first visit to the state after Assembly polls in December last year when the Congress dethrined the BJP.
A local BJP said that party-level preparations for the rally have been completed. The party has claimed that over one lakh people will attend the Prime Minister’s rally.
With this, the Prime Minister will launch the BJP’s election campaign for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. Rajasthan sends 25 MPs to the Lok Sabha. In the previous general election held in 2014, the BJP had won all seats while Congress drew blank.
The BJP is expecting to repeat its 2014 show in the state this time as well and planned extensively to garner public support. BJP president Amit Shah had on February 18 visited Jaipur where he met party workers and reviews the preparations for the polls.
As per the schedule, PM Modi will address the BJP's "Vijay Sankalp Sabha" at 12 in Tonk. Tonk–Sawai Madhopur is one of the 25 Lok Sabha constituencies in Rajasthan. The seat was created in 2008.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also lay the foundation stone of the country's longest LPG pipeline that will cater to cooking fuel needs of a fourth of the population. State-owned Indian Oil Corp (IOC) is laying an LPG pipeline from Gujarat coast to Gorakhpur in eastern Uttar Pradesh to cater to growing demand for cooking gas.
Senior police and civic officials also held a meeting to review the preparations for the Prime Minister. Chief Secretary DB Gupta, DGP Kapil Garg, DG (law and order) ML Lathar, ADG (Intelligence) Umesh Mishra and others attended the meeting held at the secretariat.
The Tonk–Sawai Madhopur Lok Sabha comprises eight Vidhan Sabha segments. These are: Gangapur City, Bamanwas, Sawai Madhopur, Khandar, Malpura, Niwai, Tonk, Deoli–Uniara. In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, Sukhbir Singh Jaunapuria of BJP had won from here. Before this, the seat was represented by Congress' Namo Narain Meena.
The Tonk–Sawai Madhopur Lok Sabha constituency is one of the 25 Lok Sabha seats in Rajasthan. The constituency came into existence in 2008 as a part of the implementation of delimitation of parliamentary constituencies.
BJP has made elaborate arrangements for PM Narendra Modi's rally in Tonk. This is his first public meeting in the state after recent Assembly polls which saw Congress coming back to power.