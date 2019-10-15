Modi rally Live: Haryana will have two Diwalis this year, says Modi in Charkhi Dadri

PM Narendra Modi in Haryana Live Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is holding to mega rallies in Haryana today as part of his whirlwind campaigning in the poll bound state. PM Modi is speaking in Charkhi Dadri from where he will move to Kurukshetra. The last of his four mega public gatherings is scheduled to be held in Jat-dominated Hisar constituency on October 18. Election campaigning in Haryana will conclude on October 19.
Speaking in Ballabgarh on Monday, PM Modi slammed the Congress for opposing the Triple Talaq Bill in Parliament and also scrapping of Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir. Training guns on the Opposition, PM Modi said “their love for Article 370” was the prime reason behind Haryana losing its brave sons.
While PM Modi will be in Haryana, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi will be campaigning in Maharashtra where his party is contesting the assembly elections in alliance with Sharad Pawar’s Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). Rahul Gandhi will be speaking at Wani Vidhan Sabha in Yavatmal district and Arvi Vidhan Sabha of Wardha district.
Highlights
We will have two types of Diwali this time. A 'diya' (earthen lamp) Diwali, and a 'kamal' (lotus) Diwali. We should dedicate this Diwali to our daughters and celebrate their achievements, PM Modi says in Charkhi Dadri
I don't come to Haryana for election rallies, I don't campaign for BJP in Haryana, I don't ask for votes in Haryana. Haryana itself calls me. I can't stop myself from coming here. You have given me so much love, PM Modi says in Charkhi Dadri
The double engine of Modi in Delhi and Manohar Lal Khattar in Haryana has resulted in unprecedented development of the state, PM Modi in Charkhi Dadri.
Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) chief Dushyant Chautala believes that the BJP's nationalism plank won't work in Haryana assembly elections. Chautala said the saffron party should not teach nationalism to people of Haryana - a state which sends maximum number of jawans in the Army. READ MORE HERE
Speaking at a public gathering in Ballabgarh on Monday, PM Modi slammed the Congress for opposing the removal of Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir and also blocking the Triple Talaq Bill in Parliament. He said the Congress should explain its 'love' for Article 370.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to hold two mega election rallies in Haryana's Charkhi Dadri and Kurukshetra today. PM Modi is scheduled to hold four rallies in total before campaigning for Haryana Assembly election 2019 concluded on October 19.