Modi rally Live: Haryana will have two Diwalis this year, says Modi in Charkhi Dadri

PM Modi is holding rallies Haryana’s Charkhi Dadri and Kurukshetra today. (File Photo)

PM Narendra Modi in Haryana Live Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is holding to mega rallies in Haryana today as part of his whirlwind campaigning in the poll bound state. PM Modi is speaking in Charkhi Dadri from where he will move to Kurukshetra. The last of his four mega public gatherings is scheduled to be held in Jat-dominated Hisar constituency on October 18. Election campaigning in Haryana will conclude on October 19.

Speaking in Ballabgarh on Monday, PM Modi slammed the Congress for opposing the Triple Talaq Bill in Parliament and also scrapping of Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir. Training guns on the Opposition, PM Modi said “their love for Article 370” was the prime reason behind Haryana losing its brave sons.

While PM Modi will be in Haryana, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi will be campaigning in Maharashtra where his party is contesting the assembly elections in alliance with Sharad Pawar’s Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). Rahul Gandhi will be speaking at Wani Vidhan Sabha in Yavatmal district and Arvi Vidhan Sabha of Wardha district.

