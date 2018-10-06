Modi in Ajmer today: Prime Minister to address ‘Vijay Sankalp’ rally, to kickstart BJP’s campaign in poll-bound Rajasthan

Modi rally in Ajmer Live updates: PM to kick-start BJP’s poll campaign in Rajasthan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will today launch the BJP’s poll campaign in Rajasthan where elections will be held later this year. The Prime Minister will address the ‘Vijay Sankalp’ rally in Ajmer. The rally is being organised here to mark the culmination of Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje’s ‘Rajasthan Gaurav Yatra’ that began in August.

According to the BJP, around 3 lakh BJP workers are likely to take part in the rally today. State BJP President Madan Lal Saini said that the PM will also visit the Brahma temple in Pushkar.

“Nearly 3 lakh party workers will attend the historic rally in Ajmer,” he said.

Saini added that the Prime Minister, on whom the party is banking heavily, will give the winning mantra to the party workers and guide them with regards to the upcoming Assembly elections.

The BJP leader also claimed that CM Raje’s ‘Rajasthan Gaurav Yatra’ that began from Rajsamand district two months ago, has received a good response from the public. Saini added that the CM was not able to cover Bharatpur division during her yatra and that she later hold public dialogues in the region later.

CM Raje reached Ajmer on Friday afternoon and visited the rally venue. She also met local administration officials and BJP workers to review the arrangements for the mega rally.

Meanwhile, elaborate security arrangements have been made by police and the local administration here in view of the Prime Minister’s visit.

Saini informed that BJP president Amit Shah will visit the state next week. He will address ‘Shakti Kendra Sammelan’ in Sikar and ‘SC Sammelan’ in Bikaner on Thursday.

The Bharatiya Janata Party had in the previous assembly elections won 163 of the 200 assembly seats. Elections in the state will be held later this year along with Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. The tenure of current Assembly expires on January 20, 2019.