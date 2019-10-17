Modi Maharashtra rally Live: It’s about BJP-Sena work ethics vs Congress-NCP selfishness, says PM in Parli

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing a rally in Maharashtra’s Parli. (Photo/BJP4India)

Modi rally today Live Updates: Hailing the ‘hardwork’ of BJP, Shiv Sena leaders in Maharashtra over the last five years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday exuded confidence that the alliance will return to power in the state. Addressing a rally in Parli, PM Modi ridiculed the Congress over the infighting that it is facing and said that both young and senior leaders are leaving the party as they were fed up by the style of working.

“Today, if the whole state is behind the BJP-Shiv Sena Govt, its because of the hard work we’ve put in in the last 5 years. On one side, there is the work-ethic of the current Govt, and on the other is the selfishness of the Congress-NCP leaders,” PM Modi said.

Raking up the issue of removal of Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir, PM Modi accused the Congress of misleading the country.

“A leader of Congress said that by removing Article 370, we had lost Kashmir entirely. Have we lost it, really? Why are people who have ruled the country for the longest time after independence saying such things?” he said.

PM Modi is scheduled to address three back-to-back rallies in Maharashtra today. He will hold rallies in Parli (Beed), Satara and Pune. Campaigning for October 21 polling in Maharashtra and Haryana will conclude on October 19. Counting of votes will be done on October 24.

