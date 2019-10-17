Modi Maharashtra rally Live: It’s about BJP-Sena work ethics vs Congress-NCP selfishness, says PM in Parli

  1. Home
Updated:Oct 17, 2019 1:32:02 pm

Modi Maharashtra rally today Live: Raking up the issue of removal of Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir, PM Modi accused the Congress of misleading the country.

PM Modi, PM Modi rally live, PM Modi rally todayPrime Minister Narendra Modi addressing a rally in Maharashtra’s Parli. (Photo/BJP4India)

Modi rally today Live Updates: Hailing the ‘hardwork’ of BJP, Shiv Sena leaders in Maharashtra over the last five years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday exuded confidence that the alliance will return to power in the state. Addressing a rally in Parli, PM Modi ridiculed the Congress over the infighting that it is facing and said that both young and senior leaders are leaving the party as they were fed up by the style of working.

“Today, if the whole state is behind the BJP-Shiv Sena Govt, its because of the hard work we’ve put in in the last 5 years. On one side, there is the work-ethic of the current Govt, and on the other is the selfishness of the Congress-NCP leaders,” PM Modi said.

Raking up the issue of removal of Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir, PM Modi accused the Congress of misleading the country.

“A leader of Congress said that by removing Article 370, we had lost Kashmir entirely. Have we lost it, really? Why are people who have ruled the country for the longest time after independence saying such things?” he said.

PM Modi is scheduled to address three back-to-back rallies in Maharashtra today. He will hold rallies in Parli (Beed), Satara and Pune. Campaigning for October 21 polling in Maharashtra and Haryana will conclude on October 19. Counting of votes will be done on October 24.

    13:32 (IST)17 Oct 2019
    Maharashtra has decided to vote for development, nationalism: Modi

    Maharashtra has decided to vote for development, good governance and nationalism. Maharashtra has decided to vote for the BJP. This great enthusiasm among the people at PM Modi's rally in Parli is a testimony to that, says PM Modi

    13:13 (IST)17 Oct 2019
    Beed progressing on road of development: PM

    I am happy that Beed is getting connected to the railway network gradually. The connectivity is getting better here, water resources are getting better and electricity supply is getting regular.That means that the right environment is being created for industry, says PM Modi addressing a rally in Parli area of Beed in Maharashtra 

    13:11 (IST)17 Oct 2019
    Country will punish Congress for misdoings: PM Modi

    The country can see through their scams and their fake remarks now. The country will punish them for their misdoings when the time comes, but Maharashtra has got the first opportunity to do, PM Modi says in Beed rally.

    13:09 (IST)17 Oct 2019
    Congress leaders fed-up, busy in infighting

    Ridiculing the Congress over its internal rift, PM Modi says leaders of the Opposition party are fed-up of the way that party works. Both young and veteran leaders are leaving the party, PM Modi adds.

    13:07 (IST)17 Oct 2019
    Congress-NCP leaders selfish: PM Modi

    Today, if the whole state is behind the BJP-Shiv Sena Govt, its because of the hard work we've put in in the last 5 years. On one side, there is the work-ethic of the current government, and on the other is the selfishness of the Congress-NCP leaders, says PM Modi

    13:06 (IST)17 Oct 2019
    PM Modi rakes up Article 370 in Beed

    I want to remind the entire country from Beed that whenever Article 370 is discussed in the future, every person who's made fun of the decision, who has stood against and challenged it, will be discussed, PM Modi says  addressing a rally on Parli, Beed of Maharashtra

    PM Modi is scheduled to address three back-to-back rallies in Maharashtra today. He will hold rallies in Parli (Beed), Satara and Pune. Campaigning for October 21 polling in Maharashtra and Haryana will conclude on October 19. Counting of votes will be done on October 24.
