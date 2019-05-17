Modi, Amit Shah press conference LIVE: PM by his side, Amit Shah says will return with bigger majority, lists 133 programmes introduced by govt

BJP President Amit Shah is addressing media on the last day of the campaign for the Lok Sabha election 2019. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also present at the press conference. This is prime minister’s first media appearance in the last five years. The campaign for the 59 seats in the last and seventh phase of election ends today.
The nation wants Narendra Modi as Prime Minister again. We will form a full majority government, says Amit Shah
This is for the first time that poverty and corruption were not election issues. The country has witnessed such an election campaign after a long time, says Amit Shah
Congress president Rahul Gandhi is also holding a press conference at the party headquarters in New Delhi as campaigning for Lok Sabha election 2019 ends. People of the country will decide who will be the PM. Election Commission's role was biased. It seems that the election schedule was planned to help Narendra Modi, says Rahul Gandhi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends first press conference in five years. Our focus has been on smooth functioning of the government, says Amit Shah