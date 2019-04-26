Modi nomination from Varanasi live upates: PM to address BJP workers before filing papers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will file his nomination papers for the ongoing Lok Sabha election from Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi parliamentary seat today. Several leaders such as Bihar Chief Minister and JD(U) president Nitish Kumar, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) patriarch and former Punjab chief minister Parkash Singh Badal, Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) chief and Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan are expected to accompany the prime minister. The PM will file nomination from the temple town at 11.30 am. Ahead of his filing his nomination, Modi will address party workers at 9.30 am and will then visit the Kal Bhairav temple at 11 am. #WATCH Varanasi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi performs aarti at Dashashwamedh Ghat pic.twitter.com\/hFg1j84elS \u2014 ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 25, 2019 #WATCH Varanasi: PM Narendra Modi at Dashashwamedh Ghat for the Ganga aarti. pic.twitter.com\/GN0noBZ97p \u2014 ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 25, 2019 On Thursday, PM Modi helds a mega road show in the holy city. He was accompanied by UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath and other senior party leaders. The Prime Minister commenced his seven-kilometre road show by garlanding the statue of Pandit Madan Mohan Malviya. Malviya was the founder of Banaras Hindu University. Wearing a saffron kurta and scarf, the cavalcade of PM Modi was cheered by a huge crowd present on both sides of the road. The roadshow concluded at the famous Dashashwamedh Ghat where PM Modi also took part in the 'Ganga aarti.' Visuals from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's roadshow in Varanasi. #LokSabhaElections2019 pic.twitter.com\/YSAjYbWHx8 \u2014 ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 25, 2019 The other candidates in the fray are Samajwadi Party's Shalini Yadav, Congress' Ajay Rai and Independent candidate Tej Bahadur Yadav. Voting in Varanasi will take place during the last phase of Lok Sabha elections on May 19, 2019.