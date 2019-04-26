Modi nomination from Varanasi live upates: PM to address BJP workers before filing papers

  1. Home
The other candidates in the fray are Samajwadi Party's Shalini Yadav, Congress' Ajay Rai and Independent candidate Tej Bahadur Yadav. Voting in Varanasi will take place during the last phase of Lok Sabha elections on May 19, 2019.

Ahead of his filing nomination papers, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address party workers at 9:30 am (Reuters photo)Ahead of his filing nomination papers, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address party workers at 9:30 am (Reuters photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will file his nomination papers for the ongoing Lok Sabha election from Uttar Pradesh’s Varanasi parliamentary seat today. Several leaders such as Bihar Chief Minister and JD(U) president Nitish Kumar, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) patriarch and former Punjab chief minister Parkash Singh Badal, Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) chief and Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan are expected to accompany the prime minister. The PM will file nomination from the temple town at 11.30 am.

Ahead of his filing his nomination, Modi will address party workers at 9.30 am and will then visit the Kal Bhairav temple at 11 am.

 

On Thursday, PM Modi helds a mega road show in the holy city. He was accompanied by UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath and other senior party leaders. The Prime Minister commenced his seven-kilometre road show by garlanding the statue of Pandit Madan Mohan Malviya. Malviya was the founder of Banaras Hindu University. Wearing a saffron kurta and scarf, the cavalcade of PM Modi was cheered by a huge crowd present on both sides of the road. The roadshow concluded at the famous Dashashwamedh Ghat where PM Modi also took part in the ‘Ganga aarti.’

 

In 2014, Modi had got 5,81,022 votes in Varanasi. Aam Aadmi Party national convener Arvind Kejriwal was the first runner up with 2,09,238 votes. Congress candidate Ajay Rai, who is contesting this time too, was placed third with 75,614 votes. 

In 2014, Modi had got 5,81,022 votes in Varanasi. Aam Aadmi Party national convener Arvind Kejriwal was the first runner up with 2,09,238 votes. Congress candidate Ajay Rai, who is contesting this time too, was placed third with 75,614 votes. In 2009, senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader Murli Manohar Joshi had won from Varanasi getting 2,03,122 votes. Ajay Rai, who had contested on Samajwadi Party ticket was on the third spot with 1,23,826 votes.
