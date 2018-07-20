Narendra Modi no confidence motion speech LIVE streaming online: How to watch PM trust vote address at Lok Sabha TV

PM Modi will reply to the no-confidence debate in the evening. (PTI)

Modi no confidence motion speech LIVE: After Congress President Rahul Gandhi launched a scathing attack against PM Narendra Modi and surprised the latter by hugging him, all eyes are on the PM’s reply. Modi will reply to the no-confidence debate in the evening.

Also, many experts are seeing this reply by PM Modi as a launch pad for his campaign for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Here is how to watch Modi no confidence motion trust vote speech LIVE:-

Lok Sabha TV: https://loksabhatv.nic.in/

In a surprise gesture, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi hugged Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Lok Sabha after his speech during the no-confidence debate. However, PM Modi is known for his hugs, but this was one hug the PM was not expecting.

No Confidence Motion Live from Lok Sabha: BJP moves privilege motion against Rahul Gandhi over false allegations on Rafale deal

Most probably, this is the first time when an opposition leader has hugged the PM in the house, especially during a no-confidence motion.