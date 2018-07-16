Modi minister wants Jagan Mohan Reddy’s YSR Congress to join NDA, offers to mediate

“Chandrababu Naidu left NDA… it wasn’t a good decision,” Athawale said, adding ,”Jagan Reddy is also there and I appeal him to join NDA.” He further said, “Chandrababu Naidu left, therefore, there’s no alternative to Jagan Reddy.”

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale on Saturday said that the YSR Congress Party should join Narendra Modi-led National Democratic Alliance. Athawale, who is the chief of Republican Party of India, said that the Jagan Mohan Reddy-led party has “no option but to join NDA”.

“Chandrababu Naidu left NDA… it wasn’t a good decision,” Athawale said, adding ,”Jagan Reddy is also there and I appeal him to join NDA.” He further said, “Chandrababu Naidu left, therefore, there’s no alternative to Jagan Reddy.”

The Maharashtra-based leader also offered to mediate between the BJP and YSR Congress Party. “If he (Jagan Mohan Reddy) joins, I’ll talk to PM and Amit Shah and there will be no problem for NDA.”

The Union Minister of State for social justice also said that Jagan had more chances of becoming the Chief Minister of AP in the 2019 elections if he joined the NDA. Athawale also promised Jagan his ‘personal support’ in making him the Chief Minister if he accepts the offer.

Athawale said that CM Naidu took a hasty decision by quitting the NDA and he would pay the price for the same in the future. He further appealed to Reddy to return to the NDA for “the development of Andhra Pradesh.”

Athawale’s comment soon attracted a harsh reply from Naidu-led Telugu Desam Party. AP minister and son of the Chief Minister, Lokesh said that the comments were just a trailer before the release of final film. “Sri Ramdas Athawale’s comment about Jagan joining NDA is a trailer before the final film on the unholy alliance between YSRCP and BJP hits the theatres,” Lokesh tweeted.

“People are no fools to sit quiet and watch Jagan placing Telugu pride on the feet of BJP bosses. They will flop the film in 2019!” he added.