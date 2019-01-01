Modi Medininagar rally: Authorities ban black dresses at PM’s public meeting in Jharkhand on Saturday

By: | Published: January 1, 2019 1:44 PM

Apprehending that some people may show black flag to the prime minister, the Palamu district administration has banned entry of all black materials including black dresses to the venue of Narendra Modi's public meeting here on Saturday.

Authorities ban black dresses at PM’s public meeting in Jharkhand on Saturday (File)

Apprehending that some people may show black flag to the prime minister, the Palamu district administration has banned entry of all black materials including black dresses to the venue of Narendra Modi’s public meeting here on Saturday. Anybody coming to the meeting with any black material will not be allowed to enter the public meeting venue, Palamu Superintendent of Police Inderjit Mahata said Tuesday.

The ban order comes in the wake of the para-teachers’ ongoing agitation across Jharkhand for over three months in support of their demands including regularisation of service. The ban is applied to both officials and the audience, Mahata said. Official sources said there was apprehension that the para-teachers might try to show black flags to the prime minister.

Read Also| 537 Indians lodged in different jails in Pakistan, Indian High Commission informed

Palamu district administration has requested its counterparts in neighbouring Chatra, Latehar and Garhwa to take measures in stopping people coming to the prime minister’s programme carrying black materials, the sources said.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Modi Medininagar rally: Authorities ban black dresses at PM’s public meeting in Jharkhand on Saturday
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

GST relief for MSMEs: State finance ministers may recommend raising of threshold to Rs 75 lakh
GST: Work in Progress
GST relief for MSMEs: State finance ministers may recommend raising of threshold to Rs 75 lakh
GST reforms: FM signals fewer slabs; main rate between 12% & 18%
GST reforms: FM signals fewer slabs; main rate between 12% & 18%
After Arun Jaitley says moving towards standard GST rate, Chidambaram asks why govt’s goals are changing
After Arun Jaitley says moving towards standard GST rate, Chidambaram asks why govt’s goals are changing
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Train 18 Buzz
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition