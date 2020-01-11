PM Narendra Modi, Mamata Banerjee to hold meeting in Kolkata today: State secretariat official

Updated: January 11, 2020 9:17:06 AM

According to the highly-placed official, the meeting between the two leaders will be held here soon after the prime minister arrives in the city on Saturday at around 4 pm as per the schedule.

Narendra Modi, Mamata Banerjee, Raj Bhavan, Kolkata Port Trust, West Bengal, anti CAA protestsModi will be in the West Bengal capital on Saturday and Sunday to participate in sesquicentenary celebrations of the Kolkata Port Trust and dedication of heritage buildings to the nation. (File photo: ANI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will hold a meeting at the Raj Bhavan here on Saturday evening, a state secretariat official confirmed on Friday. According to the highly-placed official, the meeting between the two leaders will be held here soon after the prime minister arrives in the city on Saturday at around 4 pm as per the schedule.

“The PM and the chief minister will be meeting at the Raj Bhavan tomorrow (Saturday) soon after he reaches the city,” the official told PTI. However, the agenda of the meeting was not disclosed by the official.

