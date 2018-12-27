Modi, Mamata conspiring to destroy country’s democratic fabric: Kanhaiya Kumar hits out at RSS, TMC

Kanhaiya Kumar

Seeking to revive the Left’s fortune in West Bengal, former Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) students’ union president Kanhaiya Kumar has launched a blistering attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and state Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee claiming both are essentially doing the “same” thing.

“What Modi is doing in the country from Delhi, Didi (Banerjee) is doing the same sitting in Kolkata,” the All India Students’ Federation (AISF) leader alleged at a public meeting in Kolkata to mark the 94th foundation day of the Communist Party of India (CPI).

Asserting that both PM Modi and TMC supremo were donning the role of protectors of Hindus and Muslims respectively, Kumar said the youth of the country want jobs and not religion. Kumar also vowed to “fight against anybody who wants to destroy the democratic fabric of the country, whether Modi or Didi.”

Kumar alleged that BJP and RSS were plotting to break the social fabric of West Bengal as it is a multi-cultural state and people have lived together for thousands of years. “There is a conspiracy and people should see through it. Why is Didi trying to be the protector of Muslims and Modi of the Hindus?” Kanhaiya wondered.

Another firebrand critic of BJP and PM Modi, Gujarat MLA and Dalit leader Jignesh Mevani accused BJP and RSS of tampering with the social fabric of the country. Asking whether the Left parties should ally with the Trinamool Congress, Mevani said, “What we are facing in the country is an unprecedented crisis and this will lead to unprecedented alliances to defeat fascism.”