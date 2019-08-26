Modi makes India’s stand clear to Trump: No room for third party intervention in Kashmir

PM Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump meet on the sidelines of G7 Summit in France.

G7 Summit: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday put across the country’s stand firmly on Jammu and Kashmir in his meeting with US President Donald Trump on the sidelines of G7 Summit at Biarritz, France. Speaking to the media alongside President Trump, Modi made it clear that no third party intervention was required between India and Pakistan on Jammu and Kashmir. In response to a question on Kashmir, Prime Minister Modi said: “All issues between India and Pakistan are bilateral in nature, that is why we don’t want to bother any other country regarding them. India and Pakistan were together before 1947 and I’m confident that we can discuss our problems and solve them together.”

The US President seemed to agree with him and said that “both the leaders (Imran Khan and Narendra Modi) can handle it (Kashmir) themselves”. Trump also said that he and Prime Minister Modi talked about Kashmir last night. “Prime Minister really feels he has it under control. They speak with Pakistan and I’m sure that they will be able to do something that will be very good,” Donald Trump said.

Earlier this month after Pakstan Prime Minister Imran Khan visited the US and asked Trump to mediate on Kashmir, the US President made several statements offering his mediation on Jammu and Kashmir. During Imran Khan visit, Trump had also claimed that Modi had once asked him to mediate on J&K, a claim that was immediately rejected by India. Imran Khan has been trying to internationalise the Kashmir issue for the last few weeks.

Prime Minister earlier attended the dedicated session on ‘Biodiversity, Oceans, Climate’. He underlined India’s contribution to addressing reducing biodiversity, climate change, water stress and ocean pollution