Modi in South India LIVE: Anti-Modi posters emerged ahead of PM’s visit to Andhra Pradesh

With eyes on Lok Sabha polls, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit three Southern states —Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka — on Sunday. He will unveil several development projects in these states. First, the Prime Minister will visit Guntur and then proceed to Tiruppur where he will lay the foundation Stone of ESIC Hospital.

The last leg of PM Modi’s visit will be in Hubli, Karnataka. Here, the prime minister will lay the foundation stone of Indian Institute of Technology and Indian Institute of Information Technology – Dharwad. He will also witness the E-Griha Pravesh of 2384 houses constructed under PMAY(U) at Dharwad.

PM Modi’s visit to three southern states is coming just months ahead of crucial general elections. The BJP has been trying to expand its reach in South through Karnataka where it fell just short of a majority in the assembly elections held in 2018.