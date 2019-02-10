Modi in South India LIVE: Anti-Modi posters emerged ahead of PM’s visit to Andhra Pradesh

  1. Home
Feb 10, 2019

PM Modi's visit to three southern states is coming just months ahead of crucial general elections. The BJP has been trying to expand its reach in South through Karnataka where it fell just short of a majority in the assembly elections held in 2018.

With eyes on Lok Sabha polls, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit three Southern states —Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka — on Sunday. He will unveil several development projects in these states. First, the Prime Minister will visit Guntur and then proceed to Tiruppur where he will lay the foundation Stone of ESIC Hospital.

The last leg of PM Modi’s visit will be in Hubli, Karnataka. Here, the prime minister will lay the foundation stone of Indian Institute of Technology and Indian Institute of Information Technology – Dharwad. He will also witness the E-Griha Pravesh of 2384 houses constructed under PMAY(U) at Dharwad.

Live Blog

PM Modi in South: Catch LIVE updates here!

10:25 (IST)10 Feb 2019
Anti-Modi posters emerged in Andhra Pradesh

Ahead of the prime minister's visit, anti-Modi posters emerged in Andhra Pradesh. ANI reports that it is yet to ascertained who put up those posters. Some of the posters read: #NoMoreModi #ModiIsAMistake and Modi never Again.

Anti-Modi posters emerge on the streets of Andhra Pradesh

10:09 (IST)10 Feb 2019
LIVE: PM Modi in South India

Prime Minister Modi will visit three states. He will address rallies in Guntur (Andhra Pradesh), Tiruppur (Tamil Nadu) and Hubballi (Karnataka).

The PM will also inaugurate a new Crude Oil Pipeline from Chennai Port to Chennai Petroleum Corporation Limited’s (CPCL) Manali Refinery. The pipeline will ensure a safe and reliable supply of crude oil and will cater to the needs of Tamil Nadu and neighbouring states.
