PM Modi begins Kedarnath-Badrinath visit to seek divine blessings after whirlwind election campaign

By: |
Updated: May 18, 2019 10:41:15 AM

Modi's Kedarnath-Badrinath visit: A day ahead of last phase of Lok Sabha polls, PM Modi is visiting Kedarnath and Badrinath shrines in Uttarakhand.

Modi Kedarnath, Badrinath live, modi kedarnathPM Modi is on a two-day visit to Kedarnath-Badrinath shrines in Uttarakhand. (Photo/ANI)

Modi in Kedarnath, Badrinath: After a whirlwind and intense campaigning for Lok Sabha election 2019, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday arrived in Uttarakhand for a two-day trip to Kedarnath-Badrinath shrines. PM Modi reached Kedarnath at about 9.45 am today and he will offer prayers at Badrinath on Sunday before returning to New Delhi.

This is Modi’s fourth visit to Hindu holy shrine of Kedarnath since taking charge of the prime minister’s office in 2014.

Lok Sabha Election 2019: Full Coverage

PM Modi’s Kedarnath-Badrinath visit comes a day ahead of last of the seven-phased Lok Sabha elections. Voting in the last phase will be held on 59 Lok Sabha constituencies, including PM Modi’s Varanasi seat, on Sunday, May 19. Counting of votes is scheduled to be done on May 23.

Earlier, the Election Commission cleared PM Modi’s visit, which has been described as ‘official’, however, the poll panel also reminded him that the Model Code of Conduct is still in force in the country. “The visit is official so it can be undertaken. But the office of the prime minister has been reminded that the poll code is still in force,” news agency PTI quoted an Election Commission official, as saying.

PM Modi has visited the Lord Shiva shrine situated in the Himalayas in the state of Uttarakhand several times in the past. He was at the famous temple on Diwali day in November last year.

In 2017, PM Modi had visited Kedarnath twice – in May and October – for opening and closing of the shrine’s portals respectively.

Modi had accused the previous Congress government in Uttarakhand of stopping him from carrying out reconstruction work in Kedarnath after the devastating deluge of 2013.

As chief minister of Gujarat, Modi said he had offered to take the responsibility of reconstructing areas surrounding the Kedarnath temple after massive floods killed thousands across the hilly state.

“I expressed my wish to carry out reconstruction work at Kedarnath to the then chief minister of the state who agreed in principle. In my excitement I shared the development with the media and within an hour TV channels flashed it, causing a storm in New Delhi. They (UPA government) viewed the development with a kind of alarm as they thought the Gujarat chief minister will now reach Kedarnath and mounted pressure on the then state government not to agree to my request,” PM Modi had said in 2017 while launching the redevelopment work in Kedarnath.

Follow financialexpress.com for all news and analysis on the Lok Sabha Elections 2019. Check Lok Sabha election 2019 schedule, Lok Sabha Constituency Details and updates on campaigning by Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi. Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. PM Modi begins Kedarnath-Badrinath visit to seek divine blessings after whirlwind election campaign
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

Subdued industrial growth needs big boost
Subdued industrial growth needs big boost
Trade tussle: India voices concern over 'existential' threat to WTO
Trade tussle: India voices concern over 'existential' threat to WTO
Growth in energy investment highest in India, says IEA report
Growth in energy investment highest in India, says IEA report
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition