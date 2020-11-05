Modi ‘jinn’ would come out of the EVM: Giriraj Singh responds to Rahul Gandhi’s MVM jibe

He further said that this "jinn" would be due to the blessings of the poor people of the state. (File image)

Bihar assembly elections 2020: Amid a heated poll campaign ahead of the third phase of Bihar elections, Union Minister Giriraj Singh took a dig at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi today. On Wednesday, the Congress leader was addressing a rally in Araria when he said that the electronic voter machine (EVM) was not EVM, but was actually MVM or the “Modi Voter Machine” as he called it. However, he stated that the youth of the state was angry with the BJP-JD(U) government in Bihar and the BJP government in the state and therefore, it would not matter whether it was EVM or the “MVM”, the grand alliance, comprising the INC and the RJD, would win.

Taking a jibe at the Congress leader on this statement, BJP leader and Union Minister Giriraj Singh said that he could challenge that this time in the Bihar elections, a Modi “jinn” would come out of the EVM. He further said that this “jinn” would be due to the blessings of the poor people of the state.

He also stated that Rahul Gandhi’s statement about the EVM being the “MVM” was an acknowledgement of the defeat of the grand alliance. To give context, in several elections, including the 2017 assembly elections in five states and Lok Sabha 2019 polls, the opposition has claimed that the BJP government was tampering the EVM to skew results in its favour.

Bihar is set to go into third and final phase of voting on Friday before the results are declared on November 10. The major contenders in these polls are the BJP-JD(U) alliance, which is fighting anti-incumbency and the grand alliance of Congress and RJD. Apart from this, another key player could be the Chirag Paswan-led LJP, which pulled out of the NDA alliance shortly before the death of its founder Ram Vilas Paswan, an important Dalit leader in the state.