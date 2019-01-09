Modi ji playing on the back foot for last 5 years, farmers, youths should play on front foot without any fear: Rahul Gandhi’s jibe on PM

Gandhi said Prime Minister Narendra Modi could not waive the loans of farmers in the last four and a half years but the Congress government did it in two days in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan.

Drawing a cricket analogy, Congress president Rahul Gandhi said Wednesday the farmers and the youth of the country should play on the front foot without any fear. “If we play, we will play on the front foot and will hit a sixer,” he said. “The farmers and the youth of the country need not fear anyone. They should play on the front foot at the pitch. Narendra Modi ji is playing on the back foot for the last five years,” he said.

"He promises to help farmers and provide jobs to the youth but at the time of batting he plays on the back foot," he said.

Talking about the recent victory of the Congress in the assembly polls in the three states, Gandhi said farmers of the country have shown their strength to Modi. “The farmers showed their power to Modi in the recent elections held in the three states. We now want to show the power of the farmers to the world. India’s biggest asset are the farmers and India’s farmers can provide food to the entire world, not only to India,” he added.