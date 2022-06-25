Modi ji endured poison silently just like Lord Shiva, says Amit Shah after SC upholds clean chit in Gujarat riots

A day after the Supreme Court rejected Zakia Jafri’s plea challenging Special Investigation Team’s clean chit to Narendra Modi in connection with the 2002 Gujarat riots case, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said that since 19 years, PM Modi has suffered silently just like “Lord Shiva swallowed poison and held it in his throat.”

While talking to news agency ANI, Shah said, “Only a strong-willed person could’ve taken stand to not say anything as the case was sub-judice,” adding that Modi, who was then the chief minister of Gujarat, always believed in the law.

“I am happy that Modiji has set an example that no matter the allegation, he always believed in the law and upheld the Constitution,” Shah further told ANI.

Shah said that there is very little that can be done to the ones who still blame PM Modi for the Gujarat riots even after several courts, including the high court and the apex court, have given a similar judgement over the years. Shah further demanded an apology from those who have levelled “politically motivated” charges against Modi, while speaking in an interview with ANI

“NGOs constantly sought more dates in the case so that the blame on Modiji continues… The NGOs working with Zakia, and political parties funding these NGOs, and media groups supporting these NGOs, wanted political gain,” he said.

Attacking the current ‘satyagraha’ protests by Congress leaders against Rahul Gandhi’s Enforcement Directorate deposition, Shah said that BJP never resorted to any “dharna or drama” when Modi was questioned by the SIT. “This is not the first clean chit given to Modiji, he did not do any drama to appear before the SIT. We believed in the procedure of law, and Modiji agreed to cooperate,” said Shah.

When asked about the delay of the arrival of the army during the riots back in 2002, Shah said, “As far as the Gujarat government is concerned, we were not late. The day Gujarat bandh call was given, we called in the Army that afternoon itself. The Army takes some time to reach…There wasn’t even a day’s delay. Court appreciated it too.”

While dismissing Zafri’s plea on Friday, the top court ruled that “the appeal was devoid of merits.” The plea before the SC was filed by Zakia Zafri, the wife of Congress MP Ehsan Jafri who was hacked to death during the Gujarat riots after agitators barged into the Gulbarg society.