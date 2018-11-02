Modi jacket vs Nehru jacket: Here’s what the firm behind the gift to South Korean president says

Published: November 2, 2018 3:53 PM

Pictures tweeted by South Korean President Moon Jae-in of “Modi jackets” gifted to him by Prime Minister Narendra Modi kicked up quite a storm on Twitter.

modi jacket, nehru jacket,South Korean President Moon Jae-in, south korea South Korean President Moon Jae-in (Photo: Twitter/The Office of President Moon Jae-in)

Pictures tweeted by South Korean President Moon Jae-in of “Modi jackets” gifted to him by Prime Minister Narendra Modi kicked up quite a storm on Twitter. After the Korean President’s tweets on Wednesday, a number of Twitter users pointed out that the jackets were actually “Nehru jackets”. Bipin Chauhan, managing director of JadeBlue Lifestyle India Limited, the firm that sent the jackets, said that there are a lot of differences between the two.

Speaking to Indian Express, Chauhan said, “Nehru started wearing them. Sometimes even Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel used to wear them. But the jackets came to be associated with Nehruji. During those times, when Nehruji wore these jackets, only the ultra-elite wore them.” The company which is behind the creation of “Modi Jacket” has 22 stores in 18 cities across the country. It also has a special section that sells “Modi Jackets” and “Modi Kurtas”.

Pointing out differences between the two jackets, Chauhan said, “There is no doubt that Modiji has popularised it and taken it to the masses. Nehruji used to largely wear white and off-white jackets. He never wore colours. Modiji brought in colours and a new design. It has become a style statement even among corporates.”

As per him, Modi jackets are more comfortable and longer than the tighter and shorter Nehru jackets. The prices of Modi Jackets in his store range from Rs 3000 to Rs 9,999.

Even as he confirmed that his company sent jackets that were gifted to the South Korean president, he did not elaborate any further.

Moon on Wednesday uploaded photos of him wearing the jackets. He tweeted, “Prime Minister @narendramodi of India sent me some gorgeous garments. These are modernised versions of traditional costume, known as the “Modi Vest”, that can also be worn easily in Korea. They fit perfectly.”

The tweet also attracted criticism, with a number of users saying jackets were “Nehru jackets”. Ex-Jammu and Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah had also tweeted: “It’s really nice of our PM to send these but could he not have sent them without changing the name? All my life I’ve known these jackets as Nehru jackets & now I find these ones have been labelled “Modi Jacket”. Clearly, nothing existed in India before 2014.”

