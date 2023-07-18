scorecardresearch
    Modi is boss, US President wants his autograph: Rajnath Singh

    Rajnath Singh said that “Earlier, India’s words were not taken seriously at international forums, today when India speaks, the whole world listens carefully. When our prime minister visits other countries, you must have seen on TV how he is welcomed there.”

    Written by India News Desk
    Narendra Modi| Rajnath Singh
    Rajnath Singh Claims India's prestige under Modi has increased significantly. (Source- The Indian Express)

    Lauding the role of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in India’s rising stature on the world stage, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that the nation’ prestige has increased under his leadership.

    “Earlier, India’s words were not taken seriously at international forums, today when India speaks, the whole world listens carefully. When our prime minister visits other countries, you must have seen on TV how he is welcomed there,” Singh, said addressing a gathering during his three-day visit to his parliamentary constituency Lucknow, on Monday.

    “The prime minister of Australia calls him (Modi) Boss. The President of America tells Modiji ‘you are globally powerful’, and expresses desire to take his autograph. Muslim countries are also giving him the highest respect. The Prime Minister of Papua New Guinea extended his hand to touch the feet. It is an honour…for every Indian,” he said.

    Singh further said that ‘BrahMos’ missiles would be manufactured at Lucknow with engineers from the country working alongside those from abroad.

    He said that 100 gym parks have been built in Lucknow and there are plans to set up about 500 parks and open gyms in the city. SIngh further said that community-cum-old age care centres would be set up in all the five assembly constituencies of Lucknow at a cost of Rs 40 crore.

     
    (With PTI inputs)

    First published on: 18-07-2023 at 15:50 IST

