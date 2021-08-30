‘Modi is and will be NDA’s PM candidate’: JD(U) clarifies on ‘Nitish Kumar has all qualities of PM’ comment

The remarks after the JD(U) passed a resolution at its national council meeting that Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has “all the qualities” that a prime minister should have.

Clarifying on his comment that “Nitish Kumar has all the qualities to become PM”, JD(U) general secretary KC Tyagi on Monday said that Narendra Modi is and will be the prime minister candidate for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

The party also demanded the formation of an NDA coordination committee at the state and national levels to “discuss several issues we differ on”.

Reacting to this, BJP MP Ajay Nishad did not name any party but said that the BJP was leading a majority government at the Centre and that any party leaving the NDA will not have any impact on the BJP.

“BJP Govt at the Centre is a majority govt. BJP has more than 300 MPs. Even if any party wants to leave NDA, it will have no impact on BJP,” he said.

With the JD(U) raising the demand of a coordination committee in the NDA on Sunday, Tyagi had said: “ust as there had been a coordination committee of the NDA during the AB Vajpayee government, we would welcome a similar committee now to discuss several issues we differ on. It would help in smooth functioning of the alliance and discourage unwarranted comments from leaders of the NDA alliance.”

The clarification from Tyagi comes amid the JD(U)’s growing resistance against the BJP over a range of issues, particularly over Nitish Kumar advocating the demand of a caste-based census, which the BJP-led central government has denied to. Earlier this month, Kumar led a 10-member delegation, including representations of parties from Bihar, to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss the issue.

The JD(U) has also demanded a probe into allegations of surveillance of phones using the Pegasus spyware, an issue which is already being heard by the Supreme Court and is used by the Opposition to corner the Centre.