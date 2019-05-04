Modi Interview LIVE: PM interacts with people over range of topics during ‘historic’ show

Modi Interview LIVE UPDATES! With the campaigning for fifth phase of Lok Sabha Election 2019 coming to an end today, top leaders across parties would now be hoping that their intense canvassing will help them get the desired results. Before kick-starting his campaign for the sixth and penultimate phase of voting, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is interacting with people and replying to their questions in what has been advertised as a historic interview. PM Modi is answering questions from senior journalist Rajat Sharma as well as general public at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi. WATCH LIVE HERE Also Read: Akshay Kumar interviews Modi: From love for mangoes to friendship with Mamata \u2013 all that PM said From Lok Sabha elections to Balakot air strike, PM Modi is answering questions on a range of hot topics during the event, which is being held just a day ahead of the fifth phase of polling. A total of 51 parliamentary seats across seven states \u2013 Uttar Pradesh (15 seats), Rajasthan (12), seven each in Madhya Pradesh and West Bengal, Bihar (5), Jharkhand (4) and one in Jammu and Kashmir, will go to polls in the fifth phase on Monday, May 6. VIP seats such as Amethi, Raebareli, Lucknow will also go to polls in this phase.