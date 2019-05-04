  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Modi Interview LIVE: PM interacts with people over range of topics during ‘historic’ show

Modi Interview LIVE: PM interacts with people over range of topics during ‘historic’ show

By: |
Updated:May 04, 2019 8:02:09 pm

Modi Interview LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is interacting with people during a show hosted by senior journalist Rajat Sharma. Here are the live updates.

modi indiatv live, modi news, modi live, modi speech, lok sabha electionPrime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo)

Modi Interview LIVE UPDATES! With the campaigning for fifth phase of Lok Sabha Election 2019 coming to an end today, top leaders across parties would now be hoping that their intense canvassing will help them get the desired results. Before kick-starting his campaign for the sixth and penultimate phase of voting, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is interacting with people and replying to their questions in what has been advertised as a historic interview. PM Modi is answering questions from senior journalist Rajat Sharma as well as general public at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi. WATCH LIVE HERE

Also Read: Akshay Kumar interviews Modi: From love for mangoes to friendship with Mamata – all that PM said

From Lok Sabha elections to Balakot air strike, PM Modi is answering questions on a range of hot topics during the event, which is being held just a day ahead of the fifth phase of polling.

A total of 51 parliamentary seats across seven states – Uttar Pradesh (15 seats), Rajasthan (12), seven each in Madhya Pradesh and West Bengal, Bihar (5), Jharkhand (4) and one in Jammu and Kashmir, will go to polls in the fifth phase on Monday, May 6. VIP seats such as Amethi, Raebareli, Lucknow will also go to polls in this phase.

Live Blog

PM Modi IndiaTV Interview LIVE Updates:

19:33 (IST)04 May 2019
What to expect from PM Modi's interview

While  elections and politics will be at the core of PM Modi's interview, one can also expect him to engage with the audience over questions on a lighter note. Modi will also want to highlight the major achievements of his government ahead of the polling for the fifth phase of Lok Sabha elections which is scheduled to be held on May 6.

19:04 (IST)04 May 2019
PM Modi tweets ahead of his interview

As the anticipation surrounding his interview grows, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has tweeted asking people to stay tuned. 

18:48 (IST)04 May 2019
Balakot air strike to Mahagathbandhan - PM to talk about various issues

During the interaction, which is being advertised as a historic show,  PM Modi is expected to share his views over various current topics. From IAF's Balakot air strike on terror camps to Mahagathbandhan's challenge in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections, he will be answering questions on all issues which have become the  point of discussion in the poll season.   

18:43 (IST)04 May 2019
PM Modi's 'historic' interview

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to interact with hundreds of people at Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium over a range of issues in a short while from now.  The interview-cum-interaction will be hosted by senior journalist Rajat Sharma. 

modi indiatv live, modi news, modi live, modi speech, lok sabha election Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo)A total of 51 parliamentary seats across seven states – Uttar Pradesh (15 seats), Rajasthan (12), seven each in Madhya Pradesh and West Bengal, Bihar (5), Jharkhand (4) and one in Jammu and Kashmir, will go to polls in the fifth phase on Monday, May 6. VIP seats such as Amethi, Raebareli, Lucknow will also go to polls in this phase.
Switch to Hindi Edition