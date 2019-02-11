Modi in Vrindavan: PM says cow important part of India’s tradition and culture

By: | Published: February 11, 2019 3:26 PM

In the Union Budget, Modi said, his government has also taken a decision to establish 'Rashtriya Kamdhenu Aayog' with an allocation of Rs 500 crore.

Modi in Vrindavan, narendra modi, cow welfare schemes, rashtriya gokul mission, rashtriya gokul mission“We cannot repay the debt of cow’s (gau mata) milk. Cow is an important element of India’s tradition and culture,” Modi said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said cow has been an important part of India’s tradition and culture and his government has taken several steps to improve the health of cattle. Speaking at an event here, Modi said cow has been a vital element of the rural economy. “We cannot repay the debt of cow’s (gau mata) milk. Cow is an important element of India’s tradition and culture,” Modi said.

Also read| Priyanka Gandhi road show in Lucknow: Rahul Gandhi flies on Rafale as Priyanka makes political debut

He stressed his government has taken several steps to improve the health of cattle and started the Rashtriya Gokul Mission. In the Union Budget, Modi said, his government has also taken a decision to establish ‘Rashtriya Kamdhenu Aayog’ with an allocation of Rs 500 crore.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Modi in Vrindavan: PM says cow important part of India’s tradition and culture
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
India Story: Glass Half Full
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Train 18 Delhi to Varanasi fare exclusive! IRCTC ticket booking for Vande Bharat Express to cost this much
VANDE BHARAT EXPRESS
Train 18 Delhi to Varanasi fare exclusive! IRCTC ticket booking for Vande Bharat Express to cost this much
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Vande Bharat Express promises 3 things! Train 18 is future of rail travel
Vande Bharat Express promises 3 things! Train 18 is future of rail travel
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition