Modi in Varanasi: PM credits grassroot workers for his victory

By: |
Published: May 27, 2019 2:53:08 PM

Uttar Pradesh is showing the way for India, he said. He also spoke of importance of "perfect synergy" between the government and the party.

Modi in Varanasi: PM credits grassroot workers for his victory (Twitter)

Chemistry has triumphed over poll arithmetic, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Monday, profusely thanking Varanasi voters for electing him by a huge margin in the Lok Sabha elections. “Political analysts will have to accept that beyond poll arithmetic there is a chemistry,” he told party workers on his first visit to his constituency after his resounding victory which was by a higher margin this time.

“For the country I am the PM, but for you I am your MP, I am your sevak,” he said. “Work and workers create wonders,” Modi said, giving full credit for his victory to the workers at the grassroots level for creating awareness about his government’s policies and programmes for the people.

Read Also| Lok Sabha poll results create vacancies in UP Cabinet, first reshuffle likely soon

At the same time he lamented there was a sense of political untouchability, adding BJP workers were being killed for their ideology in West Bengal, Tripura and Kerala. His remarks assumed signifiance in the light of the murder of a BJP leader in Amethi in the first post-poll violence in Uttar Pradesh.

Modi, who also offered prayers at the Kashi Vishwanath temple here, visited the temple town four days after steering his party to a huge win. The Modi-led BJP won 303 out of the 542 seats in the Lok Sabha.

