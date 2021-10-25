Modi in Varanasi Live Updates: PM to inaugurate Rs 64,000-crore health infra scheme, address rally

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Monday launch the Pradhan Mantri Atmanirbhar Swasth Bharat Yojana (PMASBY), worth ₹64,180 crore, aimed at strengthening the health infrastructure of the country. PM Modi will inaugurate the project from his parliamentary constituency Varanasi and also address a rally. The PMASBY will be one of the largest pan-India scheme for strengthening healthcare infrastructure and will be in addition to the National Health Mission, the PMO said in a statement on Sunday.
The PMASBY scheme with an outlay of around ₹64,180 crore over six years (till financial year 2025-26) was announced by the Centre during the Budget session in February this year. This scheme will be in addition to the National Health Mission, the statement said.
Highlights
PM Narendra Modi will also inaugurate various development projects worth more than Rs 5,200 crore for Varanasi: PMO
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate nine medical colleges and launch several development projects in Uttar Pradesh on Monday during a visit to the poll-bound state.