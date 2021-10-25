  • MORE MARKET STATS
Modi in Varanasi Live Updates: PM to inaugurate Rs 64,000-crore health infra scheme, address rally

Updated: October 25, 2021 8:36:23 am

PM Modi's visit to Uttar Pradesh comes ahead of the assembly polls in the crucial state where the BJP faces a direct challenge from the Samajwadi Party, the Bahujan Samaj Party and the Congress.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Monday launch the Pradhan Mantri Atmanirbhar Swasth Bharat Yojana (PMASBY), worth 64,180 crore, aimed at strengthening the health infrastructure of the country. PM Modi will inaugurate the project from his parliamentary constituency Varanasi and also address a rally. The PMASBY will be one of the largest pan-India scheme for strengthening healthcare infrastructure and will be in addition to the National Health Mission, the PMO said in a statement on Sunday.

The PMASBY scheme with an outlay of around 64,180 crore over six years (till financial year 2025-26) was announced by the Centre during the Budget session in February this year. This scheme will be in addition to the National Health Mission, the statement said.

    08:36 (IST)25 Oct 2021
    PM Modi to inaugurate development projects worth over Rs 5,200 crore from Varanasi

    PM Narendra Modi will also inaugurate various development projects worth more than Rs 5,200 crore for Varanasi: PMO

    08:31 (IST)25 Oct 2021
    PM Modi to inaugurate nine medical colleges in UP today

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate nine medical colleges and launch several development projects in Uttar Pradesh on Monday during a visit to the poll-bound state.

    The scheme focuses on developing capacities of health systems and institutions across the continuum of care at all levels — primary, secondary and tertiary — and on preparing health care systems for responding effectively to the current and future pandemics, and disasters, it added. Under the scheme, government support will be provided to 17,788 rural health and wellness centres in 10 high-focus states. At least 11,024 urban health and wellness centres will be set up.
