Modi in Varanasi Live Updates: PM to inaugurate Rs 64,000-crore health infra scheme, address rally

PM Modi's visit to Uttar Pradesh comes ahead of the assembly polls in the crucial state where the BJP faces a direct challenge from the Samajwadi Party, the Bahujan Samaj Party and the Congress.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Monday launch the Pradhan Mantri Atmanirbhar Swasth Bharat Yojana (PMASBY), worth ₹64,180 crore, aimed at strengthening the health infrastructure of the country. PM Modi will inaugurate the project from his parliamentary constituency Varanasi and also address a rally. The PMASBY will be one of the largest pan-India scheme for strengthening healthcare infrastructure and will be in addition to the National Health Mission, the PMO said in a statement on Sunday.

The PMASBY scheme with an outlay of around ₹64,180 crore over six years (till financial year 2025-26) was announced by the Centre during the Budget session in February this year. This scheme will be in addition to the National Health Mission, the statement said.

