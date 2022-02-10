Modi in Uttarakhand: PM invokes General Rawat in poll rally, says Opposition trying to politicise his death

Uttarakhand will vote in a single-phase poll on February 14. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today accused the Congress party of doing politics over the appointment of India’s first Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat. He said that while the Congress party is today using Gen Rawat’s name to gather votes, one of its leaders even called him ‘Sadak Ka Gunda’.

Addressing a public rally in Uttarakhand’s Srinagar, PM Modi said, “Congress party is using late CDS General Bipin Rawat’s name to garner votes. They did politics over his name while his appointment as the first Chief of Defence Staff. A leader of this party even called him ‘Sadak ka Gunda’.”

He said that the people of Uttarakhand can never forget the Congress party’s attitude towards the army. “When the heroes of India conducted surgical strikes on terrorist bases, these people were questioning the army. Some leaders of Delhi had come on TV and asked for proof from the army,” said PM Modi.

Hitting out at the opposition Congress, PM Modi said, “They were in power for so many years, but kept lying about ‘One Rank One Pension’. It is our government that implemented the system of ‘One Rank, One Pension’. It is also the BJP government which is building a ‘Sainya Dham’ in Dehradun in honour of the martyrs of Uttarakhand.”

PM Modi alleged that when the Congress was in power, it never remembered ‘Chardham’. “Those who do not believe in it, why are they now remembering Chardham? Because, they consider it a way to get to power. Whereas for the BJP, the development of Chardham and Devbhoomi is a matter of faith, culture and public service,” said PM Modi.

PM Modi said that the BJP government in the state had taken several important decisions including promotion of natural farming near Ganga and providing tap water to households. He said that the BJP manifesto is a resolution document that will empower the farmers & youth. He said that the coming decade will be of Uttarakhand.

