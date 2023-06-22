A full-page advertisement issued by the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) and partner organisations in the Washington Post on Wednesday highlights the press freedom crisis in India ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s official state visit to the White House.

The ad, which includes pictures of six journalists detained in India, is captioned: “Press freedom is under attack in India”.

“India is the world’s largest democracy, yet it is one of the world’s most dangerous countries for the media. Press freedom is under increasing threat, with journalists facing physical violence, harassment, bogus lawsuits, and hate campaigns on social media,” the ad, also tweeted by CPJ, states

On Modi’s official state visit to the White House, the ad urged, “Leaders around the world who value democracy must urge those in power in India to stop the threats against journalists there. Democracy depends on a free press”, with the hashtag – #FreeThePress

Adding fuel to the fire was the incident in New York City where several trucks paraded the city with screens calling out Joe Biden, to ask Narendra Modi some serious questions about controversial events in India, with the hashtag “#CrimeMinisterofIndia”.

These trucks included questions on the wrestlers’ protest, detention of Umar Khalid, and another fact about the time Modi was banned from the USA “for particularly severe violations of religious freedom”, the screen read.

The advertisement comes even as President Biden faces uncomfortable questions from fellow Democrats who want him to raise the issue of human rights with the Prime Minister. The White House, however, maintains that the President “will not lecture” PM Modi on human rights.

A total of 75 Democratic senators and members of the House of Representatives have written to the President, highlighting concerns about “religious intolerance, press freedoms, internet access and the targeting of civil society groups” under the Bharatiya Janata Party’s rule.