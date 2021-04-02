Modi in Tamil Nadu: PM credits BJP govt for clearing Jallikattu ordinance, says DMK-Congress lack real agenda

PM Modi claimed that the DMK tried to make the peace-loving Madurai a mafia den only because of their family complications.

Tamil Nadu election 2021: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today alleged that while the Congress government wanted to ban Jallikattu, it was the BJP government at the Centre which cleared an ordinance allowing the tradition to continue. He said that people wanted the tradition to continue while the Congress termed it barbaric. “UPA was in power in Delhi in 2011 and DMK had big ministries in the central government. The same UPA government banned Jallikattu. One UPA leader described Jallikattu as a barbaric practice! Is that the word you use for something that has been part of Tamil culture for centuries? In 2016, the Tamil Nadu Congress manifesto called for a ban on Jallikattu. Congress-DMK should be ashamed of themselves!” PM Modi said addressing a public meeting in Madurai.

He said that the common people of Tamil Nadu wanted a solution and wanted Jallikattu to continue. PM Modi said that the NDA government cleared an ordinance brought by the AIADMK government which allowed Jallikattu to continue.

The Prime Minister further said that the DMK and Congress have no real agenda to talk about but they should control their lies because people are not fools. He said that while the Congress and the DMK keep projecting themselves as the sole custodians of Tamil Culture, the facts suggest something else.

Prime Minister Modi said that Congress and DMK have mastered the art of not working and spreading lies about those who actually work. “A classic example is of AIIMS Madurai. In their many years of power, they did not even think about it. It was our government that brought AIIMS here which will also have a state-of-the-art infectious diseases block. I assure you that this project will be completed as per proper processes. It will ensure quality healthcare and treatment for the people in the region,” said the PM.

He alleged that the DMK and Congress haven’t understood the ethos of Madurai and keep insulting women again and again. “Madurai teaches us important lessons on empowering Nari Shakti. We see it in the way women are worshipped and revered. Sadly the DMK and Congress haven’t understood the ethos of Madurai. No wonder their leaders keep insulting women again and again!” he said.

The PM said that the DMK and Congress will not guarantee either safety or dignity for women as the law-and-order situation will suffer under them.

PM Modi claimed that the DMK tried to make the peace-loving Madurai a mafia den only because of their family complications. The PM also said that the Congress and DMK have preferred to keep the Devendra Kula Vellalar community issue hanging for decades but the NDA government ensured their demands are met.

In an appeal to the people, Modi said that a vote for NDA is a vote for better investment in this region. “We’re creating the right atmosphere for more industries to come here, especially agro-industries with help from our farmers in value addition,” claimed the PM.

PM Modi also invoked the late MGR in his speech. “In 1980s, Congress dismissed MGR’s democratically elected government. Elections were called, and he won again from Madurai. In 1977, 1980 and 1984, MGR won from places around this region. His vision for an inclusive and prosperous society inspires us,” said the PM.

The AIADMK is contesting the Tamil Nadu assembly elections in alliance with BJP and several other parties. The elections for the 234-member assembly will be held on April 6 while the counting of votes will take place on May 2.