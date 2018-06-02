Modi in Singapore: PM purchases Madhubani painting using a RuPay card

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Singapore (PTI Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today purchased a Madhubani painting using a RuPay card during his visit to the Indian Heritage Centre in Singapore. Modi received a rapturous welcome on his arrival at the centre, which traces the journey of Indian community in the Southeast Asian region. “Commendable efforts by the Indian Heritage Centre to bring Singapore and India even closer. Using a RuPay card, I bought a splendid Madhubani painting,” Modi tweeted. Madhubani painting (or Mithila art) is practiced in the Mithila region of India and Nepal.

Modi had launched three Indian mobile payment apps — BHIM, RuPay and SBI — in Singapore on Thursday, saying the international launch of these apps reflect Digital India. Through RuPay, users will be able to make payments at all NETS acceptance points across Singapore. The Indian Heritage Centre in Singapore showcases the culture, heritage and history of Indian Singaporeans. Located at the Campbell Road thoroughfare in the Little India precinct, the centre was launched on May 7, 2015.