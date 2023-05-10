Modi in Rajasthan: PM holds grand road show, offers prayers at Shrinathji temple in Nathdwara

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday offered prayers at the Shrinathji temple in Nathdwara town of Rajasthan’s Rajsamand district. While en route the temple, people lined up on both sides of the street and showered petals on PM’s cavalcade.

Visuals showed PM Modi greeting the crowd from his car, as people showered petals. The visit comes as the voting is underway in Karnataka.

PM Modi is visiting the Congress-ruled state to launch development projects costing over Rs 5,500 crore. The Prime Minister’s Office said that the projects launched by the PM will bolster infrastructure and connectivity in the region.

Among the projects, Modi will lay the foundation stones for road construction projects for upgradation to two-lane in Rajsamand and Udaipur and for the redevelopment of the Udaipur railway station, and will also inaugurate three national highway projects, including 114-km long six-lane Udaipur to Shamlaji section of NH-48, 110-km long widening and strengthening to 4 lane with paved shoulder of Bar-Bilara-Jodhpur Section of NH-25, and 47 km long two lane with paved shoulder section of NH 58E, reported PTI.

Further, he will also visit Shantivan complex of Brahma Kumaris, a religious organisation.

He is also set to lay foundation stone of a super speciality charitable global hospital, second phase of Shivmani old age home and extension of nursing college.

The PM will lay the foundation stone of a super speciality charitable global hospital in Abu Road, second phase of Shivmani old age home and extension of nursing college.

The government’s mega push for the Congress-ruled state comes months ahead of the elections in the state, scheduled to be held in November-December this year. The BJP, which ruled the state till 2019, is hoping to make a comeback to power this time around.