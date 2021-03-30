Modi in Puducherry: ‘Election 2021 unique since even sitting CM denied a ticket’

After his FAST approach in Kerala, PM Narendra Modi came out with a 'BEST' approach for Puducherry.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today came out all guns blazing in Puducherry. Addressing a public rally in the Union Territory, the PM attacked the Congress and the erstwhile government led by V Narayansamy. PM Modi said that this year’s election in the UT is unique in one aspect as the sitting CM has been denied a ticket. “I have had a reasonably long experience in politics. I have seen many elections. But, the Puducherry election 2021 is unique. Do you know why? Because the sitting Chief Minister has not been given a ticket,” said PM Modi targeting V Narayanasamy, who led the Congress government in the UT before it collapsed in February following the resignation of several sitting MLAs.

He said that the previous Congress government headed by V Narayanasamy was a disaster. “So many years of loyalty. Lifting slippers of his leader. Doing wrong translations to impress his leader. Still, no ticket! This clearly shows how much of a disaster his Government has turned out to be,” said PM Modi.

He said that the previous Puducherry Government has a special place in the long list of non-performing Congress governments over the years as the ‘High Command’ Government of Puducherry had failed on all fronts.

After his FAST approach in Kerala, PM Narendra Modi came out with a ‘BEST’ approach for Puducherry. He said that if voted to power, the NDA government will work to make ‘BEST’ Puducherry. “NDA government will work to make ‘BEST’ Puducherry. By Best, I mean: Business Hub. Education Hub. Spiritual Hub. Tourism Hub,” said the PM.

He also claimed to have seen a huge wave in favour of NDA in poll-bound states. “Seeing a huge wave in favour of NDA in four poll-bound states and Puducherry,” said PM Modi.

Earlier, starting his speech, PM Modi invoked the great spiritual leaders. “When I think of Puducherry I think about Bharathiyar. I think about Sri Aurobindo. I think about Sithanandha Swamy and Thollaikkathu Siddhar. I bow in reverence to the Manakula Vinayagar Swamy Temple and the Sreemath Guru Sithanandha Swamigal Devasthanam,” he said.

Puducherry is going to the polls on April 6. The counting of votes for the 30 assembly constituencies will take place on May 2.