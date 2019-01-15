Modi in Odisha Live Updates: PM to launch several developmental projects including new railway line, logistics park

This is the Prime Minister’s second visit to the city after April 2014. (IE)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Balangir and Jharsuguda districts of Odisha on Tuesday. He will inaugurate a host of projects in the eastern state where the BJP has been trying to make some ground ahead of the crucial general election later this year. Some of the projects that will be inaugurated by the Prime Minister are a new railway line from Balangir-Bichupali, New Passport Seva Kendra, and renovation and restoration work at Asurgarh Fort in Kalahandi.

The 15 km Balangir-Bichupali railway line would connect coastal region of the state with western region synchronising development across Odisha. It will also reduce travel time from Bhubaneswar and Puri to major cities like New Delhi and Mumbai. The new railway line would benefit many MSME and cottage industries in the state and open up opportunities for the mining sector in Odisha.

This is the Prime Minister’s second visit to the city after April 2014. PM Modi has made several visits to Odisha and is rumoured to contest next Lok Sabha elections from here. Ahead of the visit, Prime Minister Modi in a tweet said: “There is something special about Odisha, that draws me to the state so often! Tomorrow I will be in Balangir to inaugurate and lay the foundation stones for several development works, which will have a transformative impact on Odisha’s progress.”