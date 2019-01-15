Modi in Odisha Live Updates: PM to launch several developmental projects including new railway line, logistics park

  1. Home
By: | Updated:Jan 15, 2019 10:05 am

Some of the projects that will be inaugurated by the Prime Minister on Tuesday are a new railway line from Balangir-Bichupali, new passport seva kendra, and renovation and restoration work at Asurgarh Fort in Kalahandi.

PM in Odisha, Modi in Odisha, Modi Odisha, Modi Live, Modi odisha rally, Modi odisha visit, PM Modi odisha visit, PM Modi odisha visitThis is the Prime Minister’s second visit to the city after April 2014. (IE)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Balangir and Jharsuguda districts of Odisha on Tuesday. He will inaugurate a host of projects in the eastern state where the BJP has been trying to make some ground ahead of the crucial general election later this year. Some of the projects that will be inaugurated by the Prime Minister are a new railway line from Balangir-Bichupali, New Passport Seva Kendra, and renovation and restoration work at Asurgarh Fort in Kalahandi.

The 15 km Balangir-Bichupali railway line would connect coastal region of the state with western region synchronising development across Odisha. It will also reduce travel time from Bhubaneswar and Puri to major cities like New Delhi and Mumbai. The new railway line would benefit many MSME and cottage industries in the state and open up opportunities for the mining sector in Odisha.

This is the Prime Minister’s second visit to the city after April 2014. PM Modi has made several visits to Odisha and is rumoured to contest next Lok Sabha elections from here. Ahead of the visit, Prime Minister Modi in a tweet said: “There is something special about Odisha, that draws me to the state so often! Tomorrow I will be in Balangir to inaugurate and lay the foundation stones for several development works, which will have a transformative impact on Odisha’s progress.”

Live Blog

PM Modi in Odisha Live Updates

10:05 (IST)15 Jan 2019
PM to inaugurate New Railway Line between Balangir and Bichupali

The Prime Minister will inaugurate a new railway line from Balangir-Bichupali. The 15 km Balangir-Bichupali New Railway Line will connect coastal region with western region synchronising development across the State. It will also reduce travel time from Bhubaneswar and Puri to major cities like New Delhi and Mumbai. The new rail line would benefit many MSME and cottage industries in Odisha and open up opportunities for the mining sector in Odisha.

09:51 (IST)15 Jan 2019
PM Modi in Odisha: Projects that would be inaugurated

Projects that would be inaugurated by Prime Minister Modi include: 28.3 acre Multi Modal Logistics (MMLP) in Jharsuguda, Balangir-Bicchupalli new rail line, electrification of 813 km of Jharsuguda-Vizinagaram and Sambalpur-Angul lines. Doubling of Barpali-Dungaripali and Balangir-Deogaon road line.

09:23 (IST)15 Jan 2019
Modi in Odisha: Several developmental projects on the card

Prime Minister Modi will dedicate Multi-Modal Logistics Park (MMLP) Jharsugudaand other developmental projects to the Nation on Tuesday. He will also inaugurate a new railway line from Balangir-Bichupali. After that, PM Modi will lay a foundation stone for a permanent building at Kendriya Vidyalaya, Sonepur.

  Earlier, Prime Minister Modi was scheduled to visit the state on January 16. However, his visit was preponed by a day to January 15. During the visit, the prime minister will address "Swabhiman Samavesh" of the BJP. This will be Prime Minister Modi's third visit to the state in just three weeks. He had visited the state last month to inaugurate a new campus of IIT Aragul besides launching a slew of projects worth over Rs 14,500 crore in Bhubaneswar.
