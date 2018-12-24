Modi in Odisha LIVE Updates: PM to inaugurate several projects worth Rs 15,000 crore

Modi in Odisha LIVE Updates

Modi in Odisha LIVE Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a daylong visit to Odisha where here will inaugurate several projects worth Rs 15,000 crore. The projects that he will inaugurate include a new campus of IIT-Bhubaneswar at Aragul built at a cost of Rs 1660 crore and ESIC hospital in Bhubaneshwar costing over 73 crores. Several other projects related to health, road and highways, higher education and culture will also be unveiled by him. These projects are part of Modi’s vision of Purbodaya – a prosperous East for building a new India.

Later, the Prime Minister will address a public meeting near Khurda. According to BJP state in-charge Arun Singh, Modi will visit the state twice in January to address rallies. Singh informed that Modi will visit the eastern state on January 5 and 16. The rallies are seen as a part of BJP’s preparations in the run-up to the Lok Sabha polls and Assembly polls that will be held concurrently on the month of April, May.