Modi in Odisha LIVE Updates: PM to inaugurate several projects worth Rs 15,000 crore

Modi in Odisha LIVE Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a daylong visit to Odisha where here will inaugurate several projects worth Rs 15,000 crore. The projects that he will inaugurate include a new campus of IIT-Bhubaneswar at Aragul built at a cost of Rs 1660 crore and ESIC hospital in Bhubaneshwar costing over 73 crores. Several other projects related to health, road and highways, higher education and culture will also be unveiled by him. These projects are part of Modi’s vision of Purbodaya – a prosperous East for building a new India.
Later, the Prime Minister will address a public meeting near Khurda.
PM Modi will address a public meeting near Khurda on Monday. Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, who took stock of preparations for Modi's one-day Odisha visit, said the prime minister will unveil several developmental projects worth Rs 15,000 crore in line with his vision of 'PURBODAYA' -a prosperous East for building a new India. Thereafter, the PM will also address a gathering from the foothills of Barunei hills near Khurda - the land of 'Paika Rebellion', he said. Asserting that a wave of change is now sweeping across Odisha ahead of 2019 elections, the BJP state in-charge said the prime minister is all set to visit the state twice in January next year. Modi will visit Odisha on January 5 to address a public meeting at Baripada in Mayurbhanj district, while he is slated to attend another meeting in the state on January 16, Singh said.
