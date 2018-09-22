Modi in Odisha Live Updates: PM to inaugurate airport in Jharsuguda today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a day-long visit to Odisha where he will launch a series of developmental projects including an airport in Jharsuguda. According to a report in the AIR, the PM will also unveil a plaque marking the revival of Fertilizer Plant at Talcher. The other projects that will be launched by the PM during his visit include Garjanbahal coal mines and the Jharsuguda-Barapali-Sardega rail link.

The PM will also visit the Sundargarh district where he will dedicate to the nation Dulanga Coal Mining Project of the NTPC – the second mine of the country’s largest energy conglomerate to be operational and its first in Odisha.

Modi will also attend public meeting at both the places in Odisha, the report said.

“I look forward to being with my sisters and brothers of Odisha tomorrow (Saturday). I would visit Talcher to join the programme marking the commencement of work in the Talcher Fertilizer Plant. I will also be in Jharsuguda to inaugurate the local airport. Various projects including the Garjanbahal coal mines and the Jharsuguda-Barapali-Sardega rail link will be dedicated to the nation. The projects in Odisha will benefit the energy sector and enhance connectivity, ” Modi had said in a tweet on Friday.

From here, the Prime Minister will leave for Janjgir Champa in poll-bound Chhattisgarh. He will lay the foundation stone for highway projects and a railway line here. Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Raman Singh, Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari, MoS for Steel Vishnu Deo Sai will be present on the occasion.

Glad to be visiting Chhattisgarh tomorrow. I shall be in Janjgir Champa where I will lay the foundation stone for highway projects and a railway line. I would also visit exhibitions on handloom and agriculture, sectors where Chhattisgarh has done well under @drramansingh Ji. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 21, 2018



In Janjgir town, the PM will also address a ‘Kisan Sammelan’ which is being organised under the Atal Vikas Yatra being carried by CM Raman Singh ahead of the Assembly polls. This is Prime Minister’s third visit to Chhattisgarh during last six months.