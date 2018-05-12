Modi in Nepal: PM offers prayer at iconic Muktinath temple

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing a civic reception in Janakpur. (PTI Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today prayed at Nepal’s iconic Muktinath temple that is regarded sacred by both Hindus and Buddhists, becoming the first world leader to offer prayers there. Modi wore a Buddhist traditional red dress and carried out rituals both according to the Hindu and Buddhist tradition. After praying, he also greeted and interacted with people waiting at the temple premises. Modi will be the first foreign guest to pay homage at the main sanctum of Muktinath temple when he offers his prayers on Saturday, Nepal Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli said yesterday.

High security alert has been maintained in Mustang in view of Modi’s visit. The local administration had put in place a special security plan to make Modi’s visit safe and systematic. Muktinath Temple is regarded as sacred place for both Hindus and Buddhists located in Muktinath Valley. The temple at an altitude of 3,710 metres at the foot of the Thorong La pass in mountainous Mustang district.