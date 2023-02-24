Modi in Nagaland: ‘BJP doesn’t consider northeast as ATM like Congress did’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday addressed a joint public rally of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) ahead of the Nagaland Assembly elections 2023. Addressing the gathering at Agri Expo Centre Ground in Dimapur, PM attacked the Congress party and alleged that it ignored Nagaland.

“In Delhi, Congress leaders never looked towards Nagaland. The party never gave importance to stability and prosperity in the state. Congress always ran the Nagaland government on remote control from Delhi. From Delhi to Dimapur, Congress indulged in familial politics,” said PM Modi.

In an effort to woo the voters, the PM said that his government considers northeast states as “Ashta Lakshmi”.

“In Nagaland, today, the Central government is giving free ration to thousands of families. This is happening because we don’t consider the 8 states of the Northeast as ATMs as the Congress party did. For us, the 8 Northeast states are ‘Ashta Lakshmi’”, said the Prime Minister.

“Central government’s mantra for Nagaland has been – peace, progress, and prosperity,” the PM said and added that this was the reason why the people’s trust in the BJP was rising.

Nagaland Assembly elections 2023

Elections to 60 seats in the Nagaland Legislative Assembly are scheduled to be held on February 27, 2023. The counting of votes will be taken up on March 2, 2023.

The tenure of the 13th Nagaland Assembly is scheduled to end on March 12, 2023. In the last elections held in February 2018, a coalition of the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party and Bharatiya Janata Party formed the state government, with Neiphiu Rio becoming Chief Minister.

BJP severed ties with its local ally, Naga People’s Front to form the government despite NPF emerging as the single largest party in the northeast state.