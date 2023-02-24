Modi in Meghalaya: Will return people’s love with development, PM promises at Shillong rally

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday addressed a public rally in Meghalaya where he made a strong pitch for a development-oriented government. The Prime Minister also undertook a roadshow in Shillong, the capital of the northeasters state where legislative Assembly elections are scheduled to be held on Monday.

“I will return your love with development work in Meghalaya,” said Prime Minister Modi at the public rally in the state capital Shillong.

In an effort to woo voters, the PM said that Meghalaya had talented people and the state was making a strong contribution to the country’s success.

“When I think of Meghalaya, I think of talented people and vibrant traditions. I am here with a message of hope and development. India is scaling new heights of success and Meghalaya is making a strong contribution to it,” said the PM.

“Meghalaya now wants a government that puts people first instead of its own family. There is creativity in every corner of Meghalaya, proud of the state’s culture,” added the PM.

Meghalaya Assembly election 2023



All 60 members of the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly will be elected on February 27 and the results will be declared on March 2.

The present tenure of the 10th Meghalaya Assembly is scheduled to end on 15 March. In the previous elections held in February 2018, a coalition led by the National People’s Party formed the government in the state, with Conrad Sangma becoming Chief Minister.

Earlier in the day, PM addressed a public rally in poll-bound Nagaland. Addressing the gathering at Agri Expo Centre Ground in Dimapur, PM attacked the grand old party, Congress, and alleged that it ignored the state.

PM Modi said that his government at the centre considers northeast states as “Ashta Lakshmi”.

Polls for 60 seats in the Nagaland Legislative Assembly are scheduled to be held on February 27. The counting of votes will take place on the same day as in Meghalaya.

The tenure of the 13th Nagaland Assembly is scheduled to end on March 12. In the last elections held in February 2018, a coalition of the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party and Bharatiya Janata Party formed the government, with Neiphiu Rio taking control of the reigns of the state.